Released as an option to go with recent GoPro models like the HERO13 Black, HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, or HERO 10 Black, or as a strong choice for smartphone videographers, the new Fluid Pro AI from GoPro could quickly become a top option for those looking to add stability to their run-and-gun video projects.

Featuring a new and improved AI Tracking Module that offers super-smooth video stabilization, the Fluid Pro AI is designed for videographers, vloggers, and content creators and comes with a nice array of easy-to-use tools and features.

Here’s what you need to know.

The GoPro Fluid Pro AI Gimbal Stabilizer GoPro Fluid Pro AI with a GoPro Credit: GoPro Tailored to be a premium option for both smartphones and GoPro cameras, the Fluid Pro AI gimbal stabilizer is designed to shine in its AI subject tracking capabilities. This gimbal can help you track your subject throughout your shot using an attached sensor with a built-in fill light. Featuring 3-axis gimbal support, it’s also quite durable and strong as it’s capable of supporting the heavier weight of setups with different lenses, filters, and camera accessories while still offering smooth tilting, rolling, and panning support with a full range of motion. The GoPro Fluid Pro AI gimbal stabilizer has a battery that lasts up to 18 hours, which can also serve as a reserve power source for your device.