Get Smoother Video With the New GoPro Fluid AI Pro Gimbal
The GoPro Fluid AI Pro is a multi-device gimbal stabilizer that could become one of the better options for run-and-gun stabilization and AI-assisted subject tracking.
Released as an option to go with recent GoPro models like the HERO13 Black, HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, or HERO 10 Black, or as a strong choice for smartphone videographers, the new Fluid Pro AI from GoPro could quickly become a top option for those looking to add stability to their run-and-gun video projects.
Featuring a new and improved AI Tracking Module that offers super-smooth video stabilization, the Fluid Pro AI is designed for videographers, vloggers, and content creators and comes with a nice array of easy-to-use tools and features.
Here’s what you need to know.
The GoPro Fluid Pro AI Gimbal Stabilizer
GoPro Fluid Pro AI with a GoPro
Credit: GoPro
Tailored to be a premium option for both smartphones and GoPro cameras, the Fluid Pro AI gimbal stabilizer is designed to shine in its AI subject tracking capabilities. This gimbal can help you track your subject throughout your shot using an attached sensor with a built-in fill light.
Featuring 3-axis gimbal support, it’s also quite durable and strong as it’s capable of supporting the heavier weight of setups with different lenses, filters, and camera accessories while still offering smooth tilting, rolling, and panning support with a full range of motion.
The GoPro Fluid Pro AI gimbal stabilizer has a battery that lasts up to 18 hours, which can also serve as a reserve power source for your device.
Price and Availability
GoPro Fluid Pro AI with a smartphone
Credit: GoPro
Overall, while not a revolutionary new tool, this Fluid Pro AI gimbal stabilizer instantly becomes a top option to consider using with your GoPro cameras, as well as a solid choice for those looking for more alternatives to try for their smartphone videography setups.
Here’s a full list of features and purchase price options:
- Includes Gimbal, AI Tracking Module, phone mounting bracket, GoPro mounting bracket and finger adapter, thumb screw, tripod base, Gimbal USB-C charging cable, camera USB-C charging cable, zippered case
- Professional 3-axis gimbal supports phones and GoPros
- Forward- or rear-facing AI subject tracker module locks in with precision
- Integrated fill light for more professional results
- Robust construction supports up to 400g
- Ultra-stable orthogonal motor tilts and rolls 335° with unlimited 360° pans
- Wirelessly control your phone camera’s shutter, zoom, and focus, and your GoPro’s shutter (select camera models)
- Battery runtime lasts up to 18 hours
- USB power-out port serves as a power bank for phones or GoPros while you use them
- GoPro Fluid app provides creative video and photo capture tools
- Backed by GoPro’s Limited Lifetime Warranty
Price: $229
