In what is often one of the most fun, yet also most challenging, types of shots to pull off, the extreme high-magnification close-up shot can be a great trick to try for documentary or product work, or—you know—just for the fun of shooting macro shots of little bugs or other interesting items.

Whether it’s for a quick insert shot or part of a larger macro-focused project, shooting these types of shots absolutely requires the right gear. Namely, the right lens, which we have a new one to check out that offers to help in this arena.

The Mitakon Zhongyi 55mm f/2.8 1-5x Macro Lens looks to be a promising, and quite affordable, option for high-magnification close-up shooting. Here’s what you need to know.

The Mitakon Zhongyi 55mm f/2.8 1-5x Macro Lens

Set to be available for Fujifilm X, Nikon Z, Canon RF, Sony E, and L-mount camera systems, the Mitakon Zhongyi 55mm f/2.8 1-5x Macro Lens is a unique normal-length lens that could be ideal for high-magnification close-up shooting.

Pretty much solely designed for working within a 1:1 to 5:1-magnification range, this lens features an impressively long working distance range of 2.6 to 5.9". The lens also features a manual focus design that should further help to achieve precise focusing control, and a removable rotating tripod collar is included for greater stability when working atop a tripod.

On top of the above, the lens even provides an LED light that attaches to the front of the lens to effectively illuminate close-up subjects.

Price and Availability

A unique offering that isn’t for everyone or every shot, but if you’re in the market for high-magnification help, it’s a good option at a reasonable price. Here are the full specs and purchase options.

  • Full-Frame | f/2.8 to f/22
  • Fast, Normal-Length Prime
  • 1:1 to 5:1 Magnification
  • Working Distance Range: 2.6 to 5.9"
  • Manual Focus Operation
  • Detachable, Rotatable Tripod Collar
  • Includes Front LED Light
  • 9-Blade Diaphragm

Mitakon Zhongyi 55mm f/2.8 1-5x Macro Lens

The Nikon Z-mount 55mm f/2.8 1-5x Macro Lens from Mitakon Zhongyi is a unique normal-length lens for high-magnification close-up shooting.

static.bhphoto.com

$399
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles
zy opticsmitakon zhongyimacro lenshigh-magnification lensmitakon zhongyi 55mm f2.8 1-5x macro lens
Cinematography & CamerasTopics