In what is often one of the most fun, yet also most challenging, types of shots to pull off, the extreme high-magnification close-up shot can be a great trick to try for documentary or product work, or—you know—just for the fun of shooting macro shots of little bugs or other interesting items.

Whether it’s for a quick insert shot or part of a larger macro-focused project, shooting these types of shots absolutely requires the right gear. Namely, the right lens, which we have a new one to check out that offers to help in this arena.

The Mitakon Zhongyi 55mm f/2.8 1-5x Macro Lens looks to be a promising, and quite affordable, option for high-magnification close-up shooting. Here’s what you need to know.

The Mitakon Zhongyi 55mm f/2.8 1-5x Macro Lens Set to be available for Fujifilm X, Nikon Z, Canon RF, Sony E, and L-mount camera systems, the Mitakon Zhongyi 55mm f/2.8 1-5x Macro Lens is a unique normal-length lens that could be ideal for high-magnification close-up shooting. Pretty much solely designed for working within a 1:1 to 5:1-magnification range, this lens features an impressively long working distance range of 2.6 to 5.9". The lens also features a manual focus design that should further help to achieve precise focusing control, and a removable rotating tripod collar is included for greater stability when working atop a tripod. On top of the above, the lens even provides an LED light that attaches to the front of the lens to effectively illuminate close-up subjects.