Shooting Extreme High-Magnification Close-Up Shots Is Easy With the Right Lens
This affordable 55mm f/2.8 1-5x Macro Lens from Mitakon Zhongyi can help change how you shoot high-magnification close-up shots. Here’s what you need to know.
In what is often one of the most fun, yet also most challenging, types of shots to pull off, the extreme high-magnification close-up shot can be a great trick to try for documentary or product work, or—you know—just for the fun of shooting macro shots of little bugs or other interesting items.
Whether it’s for a quick insert shot or part of a larger macro-focused project, shooting these types of shots absolutely requires the right gear. Namely, the right lens, which we have a new one to check out that offers to help in this arena.
The Mitakon Zhongyi 55mm f/2.8 1-5x Macro Lens looks to be a promising, and quite affordable, option for high-magnification close-up shooting. Here’s what you need to know.
The Mitakon Zhongyi 55mm f/2.8 1-5x Macro Lens
Set to be available for Fujifilm X, Nikon Z, Canon RF, Sony E, and L-mount camera systems, the Mitakon Zhongyi 55mm f/2.8 1-5x Macro Lens is a unique normal-length lens that could be ideal for high-magnification close-up shooting.
Pretty much solely designed for working within a 1:1 to 5:1-magnification range, this lens features an impressively long working distance range of 2.6 to 5.9". The lens also features a manual focus design that should further help to achieve precise focusing control, and a removable rotating tripod collar is included for greater stability when working atop a tripod.
On top of the above, the lens even provides an LED light that attaches to the front of the lens to effectively illuminate close-up subjects.
Price and Availability
A unique offering that isn’t for everyone or every shot, but if you’re in the market for high-magnification help, it’s a good option at a reasonable price. Here are the full specs and purchase options.
- Full-Frame | f/2.8 to f/22
- Fast, Normal-Length Prime
- 1:1 to 5:1 Magnification
- Working Distance Range: 2.6 to 5.9"
- Manual Focus Operation
- Detachable, Rotatable Tripod Collar
- Includes Front LED Light
- 9-Blade Diaphragm
Mitakon Zhongyi 55mm f/2.8 1-5x Macro Lens
The Nikon Z-mount 55mm f/2.8 1-5x Macro Lens from Mitakon Zhongyi is a unique normal-length lens for high-magnification close-up shooting.
