Home Alone is a holiday classic, and its sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, is a bit contrived but still a fun romp that takes young Kevin McCallister from Chicago to the Big Apple, where the Wet Bandits, of course, also happen to be for a holiday heist. Look, it's all silly fun, and the booby-trapped brownstone makes for a good finale. Tim Curry delivers a great comedic turn, and John Williams' score hits as always.

The film was released Nov. 20, 1992, 34 years ago. To mark the film's anniversary, we'd like to explore 10 behind-the-scenes details you might not already know.

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Chris Columbus Has a Cameo

The first time Kevin goes to Duncan's, he walks past a man lifting his daughter up to see a toy display. That man is director Chris Columbus. He rarely appears in films, his own or otherwise, but here he allowed his daughter Eleanor to share the spotlight.

It isn't the only notable cameo in the film, as we'll see in a second.

Duncan's Toy Chest Is Two Chicago Buildings

Kevin has a day on the town, courtesy of the Plaza and his father's stolen credit card. He visits a grand toy store, which most agree is modeled after the famous FAO Schwarz. FAO Schwarz is probably the closest real-world equivalent and inspiration for Duncan's Toy Chest. The original New York City location of FAO Schwarz opened on Sept. 16, 1870, and its most famous location was near the Plaza on Fifth Avenue and 59th Street, though it's since moved to Rockefeller Plaza.

As for Duncan's, it's not in either real-world location. The exterior is the Rookery building in Chicago, and the interiors were shot inside the lobby of the historic Uptown Theatre, also in Chicago. It's common in film to stitch multiple locations into one.

The store was named after the film's executive producer, Duncan Henderson.

The Plaza Doesn't Have a Pool

All Kevin wants to do is swim in this film. The family is set to visit Florida after a disastrous French vacation the year before, so he hopes this will be his holiday escape. When he arrives in New York, he hits the Plaza pool, but the real hotel has no pool.

When Kevin does his cannonball and loses his swim trunks, he's actually at the Four Seasons in Chicago.

Again, if you need a location for a plot beat and a location doesn't provide it, you can Hollywood it from another location.

Angels with Even Filthier Souls Was the Hardest Part of the Shoot

"One... two... ten!"

The fake 1940s gangster sequel was made for the film and is almost as quotable as the real movie. Including it meant Columbus basically had to make two movies at the same time. He told Entertainment Weekly:

"We shot it pretty early on in the schedule. In Home Alone 2 it was the very first day of shooting, Angels With Even Filthier Souls. It was probably the most difficult part of the shoot for me because it’s not easy to recreate the look and the feel and the sound of those movies. Thankfully, I’m obsessed with film, so I’d seen enough of them that it was kind of a painstaking task to get it right. And we had to find actors that felt like they lived in that particular time period, as well, which was an interesting thing. People kind of looked a little differently back then. I don’t know, maybe it was the camera, but we had to find actors that looked like they existed in the ’40s."

The movie-within-a-movie works remarkably well.

The Talkboy Started as a Movie Prop

I had one of these. Did you? Turns out it wasn't a real product until the movie came out.

A Mattel deal for the Home Alone license fell apart, so Fox brought in Tiger Electronics. John Hughes wanted a gadget more advanced than anything on the market, and Hughes, Fox, and Tiger developed the Talkboy together, according to Mental Floss.

The first retail Talkboy in 1992 couldn't slow playback, which is how Kevin fakes an adult voice in the film. That feature arrived with the Deluxe Talkboy a year later.

Ally Sheedy Has a Cameo

Ally Sheedy, who stars in The Breakfast Club, plays the New York ticket agent who tells Kevin where he is, which reunites her with Hughes. Kevin runs up to her in a panic, asking what city he sees from the airport.

"It's New York, sir."

Great way to kick off his next adventure.

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The Plaza Came with a Condition

You probably know the other famous cameo in the film. When Kevin enters the plaza, he passes a man in a long coat and asks for directions. That man is now-President Donald Trump.

Generally, Columbus characterizes Trump as "bullying" his way into the film. He told Business Insider:

"Like most locations in New York City, you just pay a fee and you are allowed to shoot in that location. We approached The Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time, because we wanted to shoot in the lobby. We couldn't rebuild The Plaza on a soundstage.



Trump said okay. We paid the fee, but he also said, 'The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie.' So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on-screen. So I said to my editor, 'Leave him in the movie. It's a moment for the audience.' But he did bully his way into the movie."

The Pigeons Were Trained, but Stunts Stood In

At the end of the film, Kevin flees the bandits via the park, saved only because he meets his unhoused friend. American Humane details how the bit was pulled off safely.

The climactic pigeon attack was shot on a soundstage. Two stuntmen doubled for the bandits, with empty cages of food hidden out of frame behind them. When Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern were in the scene, seed was stuck to their clothing, and they were told to sit down when the bird approached so as not to scare them.

Joe Pesci Really Got Burned

The bandits take a beating in this film again thanks to Kevin's innovative traps. Pesci, it turns out, was in real heat at one point.

"In addition to the expected bumps, bruises, and general pains that you would associate with that particular type of physical humor, I did sustain serious burns to the top of my head during the scene where Harry's hat is set on fire," the actor told People. He added, "I was fortunate enough to have professional stuntmen do the real heavy stunts."

Hughes and Columbus Kept the Original Team Together

Sequels work best usually when the gang gets together for another go. While Columbus directed this outing, many of the original filmmakers were back. Cinematographer Julio Macat returned for the sequel. And composer John Williams brought back "Somewhere in My Memory" from the first film and added a new theme, "Christmas Star," which is a heart-rending millennial holiday theme now.

What's your favorite part of Home Alone 2?