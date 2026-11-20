Depending on who you talk to, the consensus on whether or not filmmakers traditionally get better with age can go either way, but the majority of the time the answer leads towards not. However, that’s far from the case when it comes to these directors.

Let’s take a look at some of our favorite movies that were the final outings by great filmmakers.

‘Eyes Wide Shut’ 'Eyes Wide Shut' Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures Stanley Kubrick’s final film, the masterpiece Eyes Wide Shut, has been the subject of endless discussion since its release, and especially in the past few years. Kubrick unexpectedly passed away just a few days after screening a cut of the film for the studio, which, given the subject matter of the film, has induced endless conspiracy theories surrounding the circumstances of his death in the past decades. Many have critiqued the film over the years as feeling like a bit of a quality departure from Kubrick, as there are several moments noted in the film that feel like a departure both stylistically and in pace. However, when judged outside of the Kubrick canon, the film is still spectacular. Two powerhouse central performances, a beautifully dreadful tone, and direction and cinematography for the ages.

‘Once Upon a Time in America’ 'Once Upon a Time in America' Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures Unfortunately, similar to Kubrick, Sergio Leone didn’t live long enough to see the legacy of his gangster epic, Once Upon a Time in America, fully come to fruition. The film was largely edited by various third parties and, as a result, was largely panned and buried upon its release. It wasn’t until the 2010s that a far more definitive version of the film was restored, screened, and reappraised, and people truly experienced the power and legacy of the film. While the film still has certain areas that probably could have been done differently, the absolutely audacious final minutes of the film are enough to leave a lasting impression on the most seasoned veterans of the medium. It’s an exceptionally long film, but one that will stay with you forever even if only ever seen one time.

‘The Night of the Hunter’ 'The Night of the Hunter' Script Credit: United Artists This entry isn’t really a “final” film, as it’s the only film that Charles Laughton ever directed, but I’m including it in the list as a way to mourn what could have been. While the film is seen as one of the greatest ever made by today’s standards, at the time it was received about as poorly as a movie could have been received. It was a major box office bomb, only grossing around thirteen thousand dollars worldwide. The critical and societal reception of the film wasn’t much better either, with many audiences finding the film morally objectionable in its portrayal of marriage and religion. Charles Laughton took the poor reception of the film so personally that, although at the time of release he had other ideas for future projects, he vowed to never make a film again. And he didn’t. He passed away seven years later, in 1962.

‘Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead’ 'Before the Devil Knows You're Dead' Credit: ThinkFilm Legendary filmmaker Sidney Lumet’s final film is a tremendous character study of two brothers whose lives enter a downward spiral after they organize a robbery against their parents’ jewelry store. The film, unlike the others on this list, was praised immediately upon its release for being a more than welcome return to form for the filmmaker. His limited work in the preceding years was either seen as a departure from what he was traditionally known for, or simply not at the quality of his greatest films from the '60s and '70s. The film features two powerhouse performances from Ethan Hawke and Phillip Seymour Hoffman and serves as the perfect conclusion to Lumet’s filmography, who passed away in 2011, four years later.