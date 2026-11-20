British superspy James Bond is one of the most iconic movie characters in history thanks to a decades-spanning history that began when he first leapt from the pages of Ian Fleming's books to the big screen in 1962's Dr. No. Overall, there have been 25 films in the Bond canon produced by Eon Films and two additional non-Eon titles (1967's Casino Royale and 1983's Never Say Never Again).

Now that we know Robert Pattinson is the next actor to play Agent 007, let's prepare for his debut by looking back on who has starred in the most installments in the franchise so far, between Bond actors and the supporting stars who flesh out his world.

Note: This only includes actors who had credited roles, a rule I had to invent because Michael G. Wilson, the stepson of James Bond producer Albert R. "Cubby" Broccoli and a longtime producer and screenwriter for the franchise, had a tendency to make uncredited cameos.

10 . Robert Brown 'Octopussy' (1983) Credit: MGM At the bottom of the list, there is a two-way tie for actors with five James Bond movies apiece under their belts. The first is Robert Brown, who made his franchise debut in the Roger Moore entry The Spy Who Loved Me as the one-off character Admiral Hargreaves. However, when he returned in 1983's Octopussy, he stepped into the famous role of M, the head of MI6. He replaced his Spy Who Loved Me co-star Bernard Lee in the role after Lee died in 1981, leading to fan speculation that Hargreaves was promoted to the role of M. Brown played M until the end of the Timothy Dalton era, when he was replaced by Judi Dench. More on her later. James Bond Movies: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Octopussy (1983), A View to a Kill (1985), The Living Daylights (1987), Licence to Kill (1989)

9 . Daniel Craig 'Casino Royale' (2006) Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing While Daniel Craig, the sixth actor to play James Bond, has had the longest tenure in the role so far thanks to his stint lasting a full 15 years between 2006's Casino Royale and 2021's No Time to Die, he has had longer hiatuses between movies than other Bonds, leaving him lower down on the list with just five titles. James Bond Movies: Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015), No Time to Die (2021)

8 . Geoffrey Keen 'A View to a Kill' (1985) Credit: MGM Geoffrey Keen played the relatively minor role of Sir Frederick Gray, the Minister of Defence, in the James Bond franchise. However, he is the only person to have played the role and did so for six movies, between 1977's The Spy Who Loved Me and 1987's The Living Daylights (which was his last screen credit before his death in 2005). This means that, just like Robert Brown, his character existed in both the Roger Moore and Timothy Dalton eras. James Bond Movies: The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Moonraker (1979), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983), A View to a Kill (1985), The Living Daylights (1987)

7 . Walter Gotell 'The Spy Who Loved Me' (1977) Credit: United Artists Now we enter into another tie, as there are four actors who have appeared in seven different James Bond movies. The first is Walter Gotell, who made his first appearance in the second-ever James Bond movie, From Russia with Love. In that movie, he played a minor role as SPECTRE trainer Morzeny. However, when he reappeared in the franchise 14 years later in The Spy Who Loved Me, he moved up the food chain by playing KGB head General Gogol, who appeared in five more Cold War-era Bond movies. James Bond Movies: From Russia with Love (1963), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Moonraker (1979), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983), A View to a Kill (1985), The Living Daylights (1987)

6 . Judi Dench 'Skyfall' (2012) Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing Oscar-winning Judi Dench became Robert Brown's successor as M when she took over the role in Pierce Brosnan's first Bond movie, 1995's GoldenEye. She held the role into the Daniel Craig era until her character was killed in Skyfall. The role was filled by Ralph Fiennes from then through the end of the Craig era. James Bond Movies: GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World is Not Enough (1999), Die Another Day (2002), Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012),

5 . Roger Moore 'Moonraker' (1979) Credit: United Artists Roger Moore is one of two James Bond actors who appeared in seven movies, which is currently the most times that anyone has ever played a role. His extensive filmography, which ran from 1973's Live and Let Die to 1985's A View to a Kill, served a lot of other actors on the list, as he had a fairly consistent cast of supporting players throughout. James Bond Movies: Live and Let Die (1973), The Man with the Golden Gun (1974), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Moonraker (1979), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983), A View to a Kill (1985)

4 . Sean Connery 'Goldfinger' (1964) Credit: United Artists Appropriately, the other actor who has played Bond the longest was also the first. Sean Connery originated the role on-screen in 1962's Dr. No, portraying 007 many times over the years. Although he was briefly replaced by George Lazenby in 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service, Connery returned to the Eon franchise for one final installment, 1971's Diamonds Are Forever, before Roger Moore stepped into the role. Connery also starred in one of the two non-Eon entries, saying goodbye to Bond by playing him in 1983's Never Say Never Again. James Bond Movies: Dr. No (1962), From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), Diamonds Are Forever (1971), Never Say Never Again (1983)

3 . Bernard Lee 'From Russia with Love' (1963) Credit: United Artists The original M, Bernard Lee, originated his role alongside Sean Connery as Bond in Dr. No. He would ultimately play M in 11 James Bond movies, outlasting Connery by extending his tenure into both the George Lazenby and Roger Moore eras until his death from stomach cancer in 1981, which occurred before he could shoot his planned scenes in the 1981 Roger Moore entry For Your Eyes Only. James Bond Movies: Dr. No (1962), From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969), Diamonds Are Forever (1971), Live and Let Die (1973), The Man with the Golden Gun (1974), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Moonraker (1979)

2 . Lois Maxwell 'Live and Let Die' (1973) Credit: United Artists Lois Maxwell played one of James Bond's most iconic characters, M's secretary Miss Moneypenny, in a whopping 14 movies in the franchise. She is another actor who originated the role in Dr. No and reprised the character through both the George Lazenby and Roger Moore eras. Her final appearance in the role was in 1985's A View to a Kill, which was also Moore's last entry. Caroline Bliss took over the role in 1987, playing Moneypenny in both of Timothy Dalton's Bond movies. James Bond Movies: Dr. No (1962), From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969), Diamonds Are Forever (1971), Live and Let Die (1973), The Man with the Golden Gun (1974), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Moonraker (1979), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983), A View to a Kill (1985)

1 . Desmond Llewelyn 'Goldfinger' (1964) Credit: United Artists British character actors know how to keep themselves a job. While Desmond Llewelyn was not the first person to play MI6's tech genius Q (that would be Peter Burton, who played Q in Dr. No), he stepped into the role in the second movie, From Russia with Love, ultimately playing Q 17 times. That's more Bond movies than Sean Connery, Daniel Craig, and Pierce Brosnan put together. While Llewelyn skipped out on Moore's first Bond movie, Live and Let Die, he played Q through the penultimate Brosnan entry, 1999's The World Is Not Enough. After Llewelyn died in 1999, he was replaced as Q by John Cleese, who had previously played Q's assistant in The World Is Not Enough. James Bond Movies: From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969), Diamonds Are Forever (1971), The Man with the Golden Gun (1974), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Moonraker (1979), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983), A View to a Kill (1985), The Living Daylights (1987), Licence to Kill (1989), GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World is Not Enough (1999)





Were you surprised by which James Bond actors topped the list? And which recurring stars are your favorites? Sound off in the comments below!