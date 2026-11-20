6 Rules for Writing Better Worldbuilding
V.E. Schwab on outlining, slow starts, character mantras.
V. E. Schwab is a bestselling author known for her works of modern fantasy, with over 25 published books, including The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, the Shades of Magic series, the Villains series, and Gallant. She's credited with "redefining the fantasy genre" for her complex plots and modern storylines.
Addie LaRue has been heading to the screen for a while. Augustine Frizzell is attached to direct, and she and David Lowery wrote the script, per SlashFilm.
However... she hates first drafts, she admits in a recent interview with David Perell. Go figure, she's human like the rest of us! She says all the fun happens before draft one, in a planning stage that can run from months to years. And that love for process leaks into much of the advice she has for writers.
Learn how she outlines from the ending, builds worlds that only include what the story needs, tests characters against their own rules, and writes dialogue from the inside out.
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Build the Maze Before You Run Characters Through It
Don’t Set the Table If Nobody Eats
This is her one rule for worldbuilding.
"My rules for myself are that I never set design sets I won’t use. So, a way to think of that is I’m never going to set the table if we don’t eat. I choose setting and worldbuilding elements that are vital to the plot or the character. They have to be tethered in some way to one or the other.”
She points to anime, which drops viewers into a world from episode one and explains the rules only as they matter. She operates the same way, bringing up exposition as it's needed.
She also lets characters notice only what they would notice. In A Darker Shade of Magic, Kell and Lila arrive in Red London together, but each gets a separate point-of-view scene. Kell has lived there his whole life. Lila has never seen it.
It can be tempting to exposition dump. This thinking can help you avoid that.
A Slow Start Is an Investment
Reviewers have knocked Schwab for slow openings for years. She’s decided it’s on purpose.
"We’re going to play a game together. And I want you to care about the game. And I want you to care about the outcome of the game. In order for you to care about the outcome of the game and the game, you need to understand the game. So, I need a beat to set up the game for you. I need to be able to set the game board. I need to be able to teach you the rules, and I need to be able to put the pieces on there so that when we run the game, you’re going to care about the outcome of it."
Now, the previous bit of advice has just established that you want to avoid exposition dumps, and this risks sounding like an exposition dump. But remember you only want to bring up the "rules" when they are necessary.
I just rewatched The Matrix, and there's a ton of worldbuilding in that film as Neo learns about what reality actually is. But he doesn't get told everything at once. When he needs to know about the Sentinels, he's told about the Sentinels. And actually, a lot of The Matrix is pretty slow until the explosive third act, which is all action set pieces. But it earns the slower pace because the world and discovery are so fun.
Give Characters a Mantra, Then Test It
Schwab builds characters from backstory. She’s after the highs and lows that shaped them, not a full biography. Then she gives each character a mantra. Lila Bard’s is that if a thing is worth having, it’s worth taking.
"I think you find the mantra and then you put your character in a situation where they have to break their own mantra," she says. "And that’s a kind of an extension of the 'give your character what they want only for them to discover it’s not what they need.' It’s a situation where it’s a really good crucible for your character."
This is similar to Craig Mazin's idea of theme being a question you can argue. Put your character in situations where they have to defend their position.
Build Conversations from the Inside Out
“Each one has something they want to get to in the conversation," she says of her characters. "Somebody has something they are trying to bring up. And it’s about how do you find the moment? So, I get to the moment first and then I work backwards, and I find their inroads into the conversation."