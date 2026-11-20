V. E. Schwab is a bestselling author known for her works of modern fantasy, with over 25 published books, including The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, the Shades of Magic series, the Villains series, and Gallant. She's credited with "redefining the fantasy genre" for her complex plots and modern storylines.

Addie LaRue has been heading to the screen for a while. Augustine Frizzell is attached to direct, and she and David Lowery wrote the script, per SlashFilm.

However... she hates first drafts, she admits in a recent interview with David Perell. Go figure, she's human like the rest of us! She says all the fun happens before draft one, in a planning stage that can run from months to years. And that love for process leaks into much of the advice she has for writers.

Learn how she outlines from the ending, builds worlds that only include what the story needs, tests characters against their own rules, and writes dialogue from the inside out.

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Build the Maze Before You Run Characters Through It

Schwab calls herself an extreme outliner . The outline is where she gets to play, and it's the part she enjoys. The first draft, not so much.

“And part of this is just I’m a very anxious individual. I like to play God in my world. I like to understand everything about it. I’m kind of building a maze, running my characters through the maze until I understand what I want the maze to actually be. It’s almost like a dry run.”

She starts every project at the end and works backward to find where the characters begin.

“I do start all of my stories with the end so I know where I’m going, what I want to land on. That’s like the taste left in your mouth at the end of the meal. And then I rewind the whole story to find the unfinished version of it.”

She plans a book in the order the reader will experience it. Then she drafts each point-of-view character in the order they lived it, and reassembles the pieces at the end. These can all be things you try in your next screenplay, too, if you're in a rut.

Don’t Set the Table If Nobody Eats

This is her one rule for worldbuilding.

"My rules for myself are that I never set design sets I won’t use. So, a way to think of that is I’m never going to set the table if we don’t eat. I choose setting and worldbuilding elements that are vital to the plot or the character. They have to be tethered in some way to one or the other.”

She points to anime, which drops viewers into a world from episode one and explains the rules only as they matter. She operates the same way, bringing up exposition as it's needed.

She also lets characters notice only what they would notice. In A Darker Shade of Magic, Kell and Lila arrive in Red London together, but each gets a separate point-of-view scene. Kell has lived there his whole life. Lila has never seen it.

It can be tempting to exposition dump. This thinking can help you avoid that.

A Slow Start Is an Investment

Reviewers have knocked Schwab for slow openings for years. She’s decided it’s on purpose.

"We’re going to play a game together. And I want you to care about the game. And I want you to care about the outcome of the game. In order for you to care about the outcome of the game and the game, you need to understand the game. So, I need a beat to set up the game for you. I need to be able to set the game board. I need to be able to teach you the rules, and I need to be able to put the pieces on there so that when we run the game, you’re going to care about the outcome of it."

Now, the previous bit of advice has just established that you want to avoid exposition dumps, and this risks sounding like an exposition dump. But remember you only want to bring up the "rules" when they are necessary.

I just rewatched The Matrix, and there's a ton of worldbuilding in that film as Neo learns about what reality actually is. But he doesn't get told everything at once. When he needs to know about the Sentinels, he's told about the Sentinels. And actually, a lot of The Matrix is pretty slow until the explosive third act, which is all action set pieces. But it earns the slower pace because the world and discovery are so fun.

Give Characters a Mantra, Then Test It

Schwab builds characters from backstory. She’s after the highs and lows that shaped them, not a full biography. Then she gives each character a mantra. Lila Bard’s is that if a thing is worth having, it’s worth taking.

"I think you find the mantra and then you put your character in a situation where they have to break their own mantra," she says. "And that’s a kind of an extension of the 'give your character what they want only for them to discover it’s not what they need.' It’s a situation where it’s a really good crucible for your character."

This is similar to Craig Mazin's idea of theme being a question you can argue. Put your character in situations where they have to defend their position.

Build Conversations from the Inside Out

Schwab doesn’t start a conversation with salutations. Remember, in writing, we love to start late, leave early. And every conversation needs to have a goal.

“Each one has something they want to get to in the conversation," she says of her characters. "Somebody has something they are trying to bring up. And it’s about how do you find the moment? So, I get to the moment first and then I work backwards, and I find their inroads into the conversation."

Then Write Another One

Schwab’s early career was rough. Her first book was pulled from shelves after 18 months, and her second series was canceled. Her advice for pushing through the lows is simple.

“Because if you’re an aspiring author and your book doesn’t sell, you write another book. If you’re an aspiring author and your book does sell, you write another book. If you’re an aspiring author and your first book comes out and it does well, you need another book. If you’re an aspiring author and your first book comes out and it does not do well, you need another book.”