ARRI and HONOR Officially Unveil Their New Co-Branded Magic9 Pro Max Phone
Following up on their Robot Phone collaboration, the two companies are back with a new flagship phone that integrates elements of ARRI Image Science and branding.
We’ll be honest, the ARRI x HONOR Robot Phone has been one of the more odd—yet intriguing—storylines to follow this year. It’s nice to see a new product not be all about AI, so that’s cool. But it’s also just been a bit odd to make sense of what it is and who it’s for.
To confuse, or perhaps excite, filmmakers and video pros even further, the companies have now officially unveiled another new co-branded phone with the new Magic9 Pro Max. Set to be the flagship model of their Magic Series, this new phone should bring some of the best elements of ARRI Image Science while offering dual 200MP cameras powered by the HONOR Imaging Chip H1.
So, let’s figure it out together. Here’s what you need to know.
The ARRI and HONOR Magic9 Pro Max
Announced by the companies in a press release, the new HONOR Magic9 Pro Max has been unveiled and, despite its name, will feature ARRI branding on the device and package. It will also feature a ton of ARRI Image Science in it, as it will bring LogC3, ARRI Wide Gamut 3, ARRI Looks, and a cinematic imaging mobile workflow to the new flagship phone
“The HONOR Magic9 Pro Max gives us an opportunity to introduce up-and-coming cinematographers to the ARRI brand at an early stage in their creative journey. By giving them access to ARRI Image Science and a more cinematic image pipeline from capture through postproduction, we are extending what ARRI has stood for for more than a century: enabling inspiring images with tools, workflows, and expertise that serve the creative vision.” - David Bermbach, Chief Product Officer of ARRI.
The device will also notably combine dual 200MP cameras with the HONOR Imaging Chip H1, APV 10-bit 4:2:2 recording, cinematic video functions, a cinematic directional microphone, and will also come with optional creation accessories including the HONOR Teleconverter G200, HONOR Teleconverter G500, and the HONOR SmallRig Mobile Video Kit, which should all provide a solid backdrop for pro-level production.
Price and Availability
Still, while this sounds promising, many in the film and video industry may not have a firm grasp of what it is or what role it could play in their filmmaking and video production workflows.
Yet, with that being said, anything featuring the Image Science of ARRI, and the robust specs and features built into a device that might be a phone on paper, but also certainly a highly capable video production camera, of sorts, has got to be an intriguing option to keep tabs on.
And we’ll do just that for you, as no official pricing or full specs have been made available yet, aside from the news that it will initially launch in China soon. We’ll keep you posted, though.
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