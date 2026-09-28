We’ll be honest, the ARRI x HONOR Robot Phone has been one of the more odd—yet intriguing—storylines to follow this year. It’s nice to see a new product not be all about AI, so that’s cool. But it’s also just been a bit odd to make sense of what it is and who it’s for.

To confuse, or perhaps excite, filmmakers and video pros even further, the companies have now officially unveiled another new co-branded phone with the new Magic9 Pro Max. Set to be the flagship model of their Magic Series, this new phone should bring some of the best elements of ARRI Image Science while offering dual 200MP cameras powered by the HONOR Imaging Chip H1.

So, let’s figure it out together. Here’s what you need to know.

The ARRI and HONOR Magic9 Pro Max Announced by the companies in a press release , the new HONOR Magic9 Pro Max has been unveiled and, despite its name, will feature ARRI branding on the device and package. It will also feature a ton of ARRI Image Science in it, as it will bring LogC3, ARRI Wide Gamut 3, ARRI Looks, and a cinematic imaging mobile workflow to the new flagship phone “The HONOR Magic9 Pro Max gives us an opportunity to introduce up-and-coming cinematographers to the ARRI brand at an early stage in their creative journey. By giving them access to ARRI Image Science and a more cinematic image pipeline from capture through postproduction, we are extending what ARRI has stood for for more than a century: enabling inspiring images with tools, workflows, and expertise that serve the creative vision.” - David Bermbach, Chief Product Officer of ARRI. The device will also notably combine dual 200MP cameras with the HONOR Imaging Chip H1, APV 10-bit 4:2:2 recording, cinematic video functions, a cinematic directional microphone, and will also come with optional creation accessories including the HONOR Teleconverter G200, HONOR Teleconverter G500, and the HONOR SmallRig Mobile Video Kit, which should all provide a solid backdrop for pro-level production.