Get Ready for the Nikon Z5 IIC With This New Cage Kit From SmallRig
Camera cages and rig options for the Nikon Z5 IIC are starting to roll out. Here’s a solid option from SmallRig.
As with any new camera these days, as soon as the camera is unveiled, add-ons and accessories start to flow. And that’s certainly the case with the latest camera announced by Nikon, as the new Z5 IIC looks promising, at least for up-and-coming filmmakers and videographers, and is ready for expansion.
If you’re intrigued by the Nikon Z5 IIC for its 24.5MP FX-Format CMOS sensor and UHD 4K and Full HD video recording capabilities, but want a more expandable shooting solution, this new HawkLock Quick Release Cage Kit from SmallRig might be a good first option.
The SmallRig Cage for Nikon Z5IIC
Credit: SmallRig
Designed specifically for the new Nikon Z5 IIC, this new HawkLock Quick Release Cage Kit (SmallRig Cage for Nikon Z5IIC 6409) integrates the company’s signature "HawkLock" quick release NATO rail and provides a nice mix of expandable options like 1/4"-20 threaded holes, ARRI locating holes, a cold shoe mount, a QD socket, and a wrist strap slot.
All these extras are all compatible with the rest of the company’s HawkLock ecosystem, which aims to provide secure accessory mounting for whatever your unique setups and shooting needs might be.
Plus, once installed, this cage option can support other accessories such as side handles, top handles, SSDs, DJI microphones, monitors, and iPads, making it easier to build a more complete, professional-level shooting setup.
Price and Availability
Credit: SmallRig
If you’ve used SmallRig camera cages before, you’ll know they’re solid options made of lightweight aluminum alloy and designed to reduce weight. They also come with protective pads and a three-point locking system that should keep your camera and gear safe when you’re shooting on the run.
There will, of course, be plenty of other cages and rig options too, but if you’re looking for one to explore right away, here are some of the chief selling points:
- Versatile Expansion with HawkLock Ecosystem: NATO rail, 1/4"-20 threaded holes, ARRI locating holes, cold shoe, QD socket, and wrist strap slot – attach side handles, top handles, monitors, SSDs, and DJI mics for a professional rig.
- Precision Cutouts for Full Camera Access: Maintains normal access to the hot shoe, dials, buttons, flip screen, battery compartment, and dummy battery port – no need to remove the cage during daily shooting or battery swaps.
- Secure Anti‑Twist 3‑Point Locking: Protective pads and a three‑point locking structure secure the camera without removing strap rings – reduces shifting and repeated tightening during handheld or tripod work.
- Efficient Handheld‑to‑Gimbal Switching: Integrated Arca‑Swiss plate on the bottom works with DJI gimbals and Arca‑type tripods – fast transitions between handheld, tripod, and gimbal setups for hybrid shooters.
- Lightweight Aluminum Build for Portable Production: Weighs only 157g with durable aluminum alloy construction – balances professional expandability with portability for travel, events, and run‑and‑gun shooting.
This SmallRig Cage for Nikon Z5IIC is available on the company’s website, where it is set to retail for $59.
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