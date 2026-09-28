As with any new camera these days, as soon as the camera is unveiled, add-ons and accessories start to flow. And that’s certainly the case with the latest camera announced by Nikon, as the new Z5 IIC looks promising, at least for up-and-coming filmmakers and videographers, and is ready for expansion.

If you’re intrigued by the Nikon Z5 IIC for its 24.5MP FX-Format CMOS sensor and UHD 4K and Full HD video recording capabilities, but want a more expandable shooting solution, this new HawkLock Quick Release Cage Kit from SmallRig might be a good first option.

The SmallRig Cage for Nikon Z5IIC Credit: SmallRig Designed specifically for the new Nikon Z5 IIC, this new HawkLock Quick Release Cage Kit (SmallRig Cage for Nikon Z5IIC 6409) integrates the company’s signature "HawkLock" quick release NATO rail and provides a nice mix of expandable options like 1/4"-20 threaded holes, ARRI locating holes, a cold shoe mount, a QD socket, and a wrist strap slot. All these extras are all compatible with the rest of the company’s HawkLock ecosystem, which aims to provide secure accessory mounting for whatever your unique setups and shooting needs might be. Plus, once installed, this cage option can support other accessories such as side handles, top handles, SSDs, DJI microphones, monitors, and iPads, making it easier to build a more complete, professional-level shooting setup.