I’ve always been fascinated by Rube Goldberg machines—those intricate contraptions where one small action triggers a chain of specific, delightful reactions. They embody the magic of transformation: a blank space filled with doodads and knick-knacks becomes something entirely new. That’s exactly how I feel about working with VFX. The specificity, the playfulness, the way a vision takes shape—it’s endlessly inspiring.

From Producer to Director

I started my career as a producer, working on traditional commercial spots and later with UNIT9, where I discovered the endless technical possibilities of VFX. It quickly became clear that I had a knack for bridging creative vision with technical execution. This ignited a passion for merging real and imagined worlds to create stories that felt magical yet grounded in emotional truth.

My first opportunity to direct with VFX came on an Ad Council spot, She Can STEMShe Can STEM. The project combined 2D and 3D animation with classic visual effects techniques, resulting in something colorful and unexpectedly fun. I was hooked.

'Gator Girl'

When I decided to direct my most recent short film, Gator Girl, I knew it was time to take a leap of faith—even if it meant eating into my savings and leaning (HARD!) on every collaborator I knew. This film allowed me to merge my storytelling skills and visual effects desires fully. This experience profoundly shaped my directorial voice and gave me some invaluable insight into the medium that made me: VFX.

Today, I’m driven by the desire to create films that blend technical innovation with emotional authenticity, bringing together imagined worlds with on-set magic to make memorable films.

The Magic of Small Details

My journey from producer to director has been guided by a love of specificity, a willingness to take risks, and an unshakable belief in the magic of storytelling. In Gator Girl, this mindset was central to crafting the story of Elle, who returns home to care for her younger sister, Oli. Together, they face beasts from their past in a fight for survival, exploring themes of courage, belonging, and the natural world.

At the heart of the story are two unlikely animal protectors: an alligator and a bee. I wanted these creatures to feel as real and emotionally resonant as a childhood pet. Making an alligator seem as gentle as a sleeping dog is no small feat. Achieving this required an extraordinary attention to detail—from the subtle flap of a bee’s wings to the gentle way an alligator’s eye closes. The team at INGENUITY brought these nuances to life, proving that the smallest choices can make the biggest impact.

'Gator Girl'

The Technical and Emotional Balance

Directing Gator Girl taught me the importance of trusting my instincts and balancing technical challenges with emotional storytelling. VFX can open up endless creative possibilities, but the heart of the story must always come first.

One of the biggest challenges was working with child actors—ages three and six—who had to interact with imaginary creatures. To support both the actors and the VFX team, I pulled countless reference images and videos of movements. Sandbags and a dinghy covered in a blue sheet became stand-ins for the alligator, while other on-set proxies sparked the kids’ imaginations.

As a director, you’re shaping the world as you go, often on creative faith. My experience as a producer gave me a big-picture perspective but directing required embracing vulnerability. You can’t have all the answers, and that’s okay. Collaboration—asking questions, co-creating solutions, and trusting your team—is what leads to the most creative outcomes.

The Power of the Leap

For me, Gator Girl represents the culmination of my creative aspirations. It was a transformative experience that solidified my belief in the magic of blending technical innovation with emotional authenticity. But transformation doesn’t end there—it’s about committing to the jump, fully embracing the leap into the unknown, in every project and idea I have.

What I’ve really tried to embody is the idea that curiosity is vital, but at a certain point, action is what truly makes a difference. Committing to your craft, your ideas, and yourself is what makes the difference. Seeing Better Man on the big screen, directed by Michael Gracey, sent my mind into overdrive. His visionary approach to merging human and animal through groundbreaking techniques has inspired me to explore tools like volume stages and motion capture—technologies that can deepen emotional resonance and push the limits of storytelling.

To anyone considering a similar leap, my advice is this: stay curious but also commit. Trust your instincts and your ability to grow. Your gut will always point you in the right direction, and the magic happens when you fully embrace the journey ahead. Never stop asking, “What if?”—and never stop answering it with action.