In sad news for cinematographers (and the art of cinematography itself), the International Cinematographers Guild has reportedly told its members that the Guild has decided to sunset ICG Magazine, the Guild’s famous cinematography publication, which has existed since 1929 (albeit in a few different names and forms over the years).

Let’s look at what we know so far, as well as share some other cinematography resources and publication recommendations to check out and support.





RIP to ICG Magazine According to The Hollywood Reporter , International Cinematographers Guild president John Lindley has let members know that its national executive board has decided to sunset ICG Magazine. The Guild is looking to transition towards new ways of connecting with its members, and, perhaps understandably, a print magazine in 2025 might not be as feasible as it once was. Originally launched in 1929 as The International Photographer, ICG Magazine has been published every month for nearly 100 years at this point. The report by THR indicates that the December issue of ICG Magazine will be the last in the publication’s long run. It remains to be seen what will happen to the podcast hosted by ICG Magazine executive David Geffner, as well as the fates of staff and writers for ICG Magazine. Credit: ICG Magazine