Why Don’t We Have an Indie Streaming Platform? Plus Our 700th Episode!
Can you believe we've been doing this for 700 episodes?
Warner Bros.
Dec 15, 2023
Wow! It’s wild to think that we have reached 700 episodes of the No Film School Podcast! We feel so honored to share filmmaking knowledge with passionate filmmakers, through these weekly conversations.
In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss:
- What we have learned over the last 7 years of this podcast
- Asking the questions we wish we had the answers to as beginners
- Why it’s important to be engaged in these type of conversations
- Having an independent film streaming platform - could it work?
- The important role marketing has on the success of indie films
- Working with the streaming platforms that already exist
- Film Markets - great place to connect with potential distributors
Mentioned:
Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on:
Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com.
Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here:
This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.
From Your Site Articles
- Could the Slamdance Channel Be the Home for Your Next Indie Film? ›
- What Is Happening to Indie Film? Here's What You Need to Know ›
- Indie Film Hustle rolls out 'Netflix for Filmmakers, Screenwriters, and Content Creators' ›
Related Articles Around the Web