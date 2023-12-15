Wow! It’s wild to think that we have reached 700 episodes of the No Film School Podcast! We feel so honored to share filmmaking knowledge with passionate filmmakers, through these weekly conversations.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, GG Hawkins, and Jason Hellerman discuss: What we have learned over the last 7 years of this podcast

Asking the questions we wish we had the answers to as beginners

Why it’s important to be engaged in these type of conversations

Having an independent film streaming platform - could it work?

The important role marketing has on the success of indie films

Working with the streaming platforms that already exist

Film Markets - great place to connect with potential distributors Mentioned: An IndieCheck out this episode: Film Exec Unpacks The Post-Strike World

Brooklyn 35mm

