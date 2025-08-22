Powered by powerful sensors and large touchscreens, these 360-degree cameras from Insta360 are capable of capturing high definition 360° and single-lens video with one portable action camera. Ideal for travel vloggers and other hybrid content creators, these 360-degree videos are the way of the future.

And in our latest "Deals of the Week" roundup, we have some of the most popular Insta360 models currently on sale and ready for you to take on your adventures with you.

Insta360 X3 360° Camera: $249

Insta360 X4 360° 8K Camera: $349

Insta360 X5 360° 8K Camera: $519

You can find more filmmaking deals here.