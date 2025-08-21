The action camera marketplace is continuing to heat up as Insta360 has officially launched the GO Ultra, a new 53g action cam featuring a larger sensor, improved low-light performance, and a longer-lasting battery than previous models.

The Insta360 GO Ultra will also feature a 2.5” flip touchscreen, four audio capture modes, and a new, increased image sensor that will be able to let in twice the amount of light compared to the GO Ultra’s previous versions for improved low-light performance.

Let’s explore more of what the GO Ultra has to offer, and how Insta360 is continuing to position itself to challenge GoPro.

The New Insta360 GO Ultra Designed to include several improved features specifically for more efficient video, photo, and audio capture, the Insta360 GO Ultra is designed to make capturing your next adventures easy while maintaining high-quality imagery. Some of the big features will include an Enhanced PureVideo Mode, a 2.5" flip touchscreen, four audio capture modes, and a longer battery life. The GO Ultra can shoot up to 4K60 video and 50MP with its increased 1/1.28" image sensor. This standard bundle version includes a magnet pendant, a magnetic easy clip, and a quick-release safety cord for added peace of mind.

4K 60p Video and 50MP Photos At the heart of the Insta360 GO Ultra is an increased 1/1.28" image sensor that will feature improved low-light performance, especially when shooting in 2.7K PureVideo Mode. This should help ensure that shooters get more clarity and detail, which is not compromised even when shooting in the evening or dimly lit spaces. The camera can also capture up to 4K60 video and 50MP photos, and additional hardware considerations include an optimized AI chip and a new ambient light sensor. There’s also set to be new recording modes and algorithm optimizations for enhanced audio capture as well. The Insta360 GO Ultra is set to offer several creative effects and modes, too, including: Core video recording modes include PureVideo, FreeFrame, TimeShift, Toddler Titan, Time-Lapse, Loop Recording, and Slow Motion. Additional modes like Pre-Recording and Interval Video ensure you don't miss any of the action.

Seven different photo filters allow you to create the creative look you desire.

Lossless 2x zoom captures intricate details without distortion.

Connect to the Insta360 companion iOS/Android app to facilitate remote functions and AI-powered editing of your video content.

Price and Availability Overall, the Insta360 GO Ultra will certainly continue to challenge GoPro and push the action camera market to new heights, as these showdowns usually result in pushes for new technology as well as lower prices. If you’re curious to check out the Insta360 GO Ultra, it’s out now and available to order today. Here are the full specs and purchase options. Miniature Action Camera with Action Pod

1/1.28" Sensor | 50MP Photos, 4K60 Video

200-Minute Battery Runtime

Studio-Grade Audio Modes

Waterproof up to 33'

Enhanced 2.7K PureVideo Mode Capture

Flow-State Stabilization, 6-Axis Gyro

2.5" Flip Touchscreen Display

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, Voice Control 2.0

Magnetic Mounting Ecosystem