The Immersive Audio Wars Heat Up as Shure Drops a New Spatial Microphone Kit
A look at the new Shure MV360 Spatial Audio Microphone Kit and its mono, immersive binaural, and full 360-degree spatial audio recording capabilities.
Are we on the verge of a major tech war developing in the spatial and immersive audio space? Just last week, we saw Blackmagic Design unveil its new Blackmagic Ambisonic Microphone, capable of capturing true spatial audio for your immersive video productions.
Lo and behold, Shure is announcing its own spatial audio solution with the Shure MV360 Spatial Audio Microphone Kit, set to bring immersive binaural and full 360-degree spatial audio recording to your USB-C phones and computers.
Let’s look at this new option from Shure and explore what it can offer filmmakers, videographers, and other content creators looking to explore the new realm of spatial audio and immersive content.
The Shure MV360 Spatial Audio Microphone Kit
What’s been most interesting about the immersive video and film revolution, if you can call it that, is that, while it’s intriguing and ambitious technology, it’s been focused on the lower end of content creation, since some of the main immersive video cameras are smartphones.
Blackmagic Design, of course, has its URSA Cine Immersive camera, which is about as far as the other end of the high-end cinema camera spectrum as possible, but as this Shure MV360 is reminding us, it’s the smartphone filmmakers and DIY content creators who might be using this tech the most here at the start.
Shure is aware of this and is aiming this MV360 Spatial Audio Microphone Kit at these creators, as the microphone has many features and elements designed to make it as easy as possible to connect to your device, select a Capture Mode in the MOTIV app, and start recording.
360-Degree Spatial Audio
What’s cool about this microphone kit is that it offers a range of recording capabilities: you can record music and mobile video in mono or stereo, or select Binaural Capture Mode for immersive sound ready to use with the highest-end immersive headphones.
You can also shape your full 360° recordings after each session in MOTIV Mix, the MOTIV Audio mobile app, or the company’s free Virtual Mic Editor plug-in. Users can also add or direct up to four virtual microphones to create a custom spatial mix, or configure their recordings for auto-tracking, binaural, stereo, and surround formats, including 5.1, 7.1, 7.1.2, and 7.1.4.
Overall, there are also plenty of regular features, like an Auto Tracking Capture Mode that can help support recording multi-talker podcasts and interviews using a single microphone.
Price and Availability
If you’re curious about the Shure MV360 Spatial Audio Microphone Kit and its spatial, immersive capabilities, here are the full specs and purchase options.
- For Content and Immersive Audio Creators
- USB-C Recording to Phones and Computers
- Mono, Stereo, Binaural, and 360° Audio
- Auto Tracking for Podcasts & Interviews
- Configure Virtual Mics After Recording
- MOTIV Mobile and Desktop App Control
- Free Virtual Mic Editor Plug-In
- Tripod, Phone Clamp, and Two Mic Clips
- Two USB-C Cables, Case, and Windscreen
- Immersive Audio via USB-C
Shure MV360 Spatial Audio Microphone Kit
The Shure MV360 Spatial Audio Microphone Kit brings mono, stereo, immersive binaural, and full 360° spatial audio recording to USB-C phones and computers. Designed for content creators, field recordists, musicians, ASMR artists, and mobile filmmakers, this compact USB ambisonic microphone lets you connect to your device, select a Capture Mode in a MOTIV app, and start recording.
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