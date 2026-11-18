When Vimeo was acquired by Bending Spoons just over a year ago, we said its filmmaking legacy was on the line . And while Vimeo still exists, its On Demand marketplace is being sunsetted, leaving filmmakers looking for other options to rent their films directly to audiences.

This shift is unearthing many new companies and options looking to fill this space. One option that just went live is the European hosting platform rushes, which has launched Rentals, its own on-demand alternative that aims to stand out with a 90% revenue share promise and the option for filmmakers to sell from their own websites as well.

Let’s check it out.

rushes Launches Rentals Credit: rushes So, while there will be other platforms to explore in this on-demand rental space for sure, this one is unique off the bat thanks to its sleek web design and, honestly, this promising revenue-share offer. “A lot of filmmakers were left wondering what they were going to do when Vimeo announced they were pulling VOD. People in our community asked if we could build a replacement, so we did. We kept the design familiar, kept the same 90% deal, and added features they wanted to see.” - Guy Loftus, co-founder of rushes and a documentary filmmaker. This new Rentals program will be part of any filmmaker’s regular rushes account, not a separate product, and it should be easy to get started for anyone interested in checking out the platform for the first time.

How it Works Credit: rushes Basically, users can put videos already in their filmmaker’s library up for sale without needing to upload them twice or go through a second service to manage. The company takes a 10% charge on each rental, with no fixed fee per sale, and the filmmaker keeps 90% of each rental after VAT and payment fees. Filmmakers can set their own price in pounds, euros, or US dollars, and they can choose where the film can be rented: worldwide, everywhere except named countries, or only in a few named countries, an option that can be helpful to match the rights the filmmaker might hold. Filmmakers can also choose to rent from their own websites, since a standard rushes embed code can work for a film on sale, so they can build a site around rentals and the audience doesn’t have to visit another platform.