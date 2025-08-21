It's rare that we have an actress who has been working at the top of her game as long as Kirsten Dunst. She has been amazing on screen since she was 12, and she still turns in incredible performances with characters who just pop off the screen.

Today, I wanted to go over 10 of my favorite Dunst performances that span film and television.

And talk about how it makes her so special.

Let's dive in.

1. Claudia in 'Interview with the Vampire' (1994) Like I said in the opening, at 12 years old, Dunst delivered a mature and unnerving performance as the child vampire Claudia. It's so insane, she's playing an old lady, and it totally freaks you out. It got her a Golden Globe nomination and established her as a formidable young talent.

2. Lux Lisbon in 'The Virgin Suicides' (1999) In Sofia Coppola’s directorial debut, Dunst was mesmerizing as rebellious Lux Lisbon. Her portrayal of adolescent longing and the ennui of coming of age is legendary.

3. Torrance Shipman in 'Bring It On' (2000) This one hit when I was in 8th grade, and I definitely had a crush and thought she was amazing. I still do. In what could have been a one-dimensional role, she brought heart and humor.

4. Mary Jane Watson in the 'Spider-Man' Trilogy (2002-2007) The best movie kiss in history? It's definitely the one that means the most to me. Across three films, Dunst infused Mary Jane with a relatable blend of vulnerability and charm that made you fall in love.

5. Mary Svevo in 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004) This is such a beautiful and nuanced performance in a supporting role. Dunst's initially cheerful demeanor gives way to a devastating realization, and we completely understand the theme of the movie.

6. Marie Antoinette in 'Marie Antoinette' (2006) Reuniting with Sofia Coppola, Dunst took on the titular role of the infamous French queen and made it her own. It was a portrait of extravagance that somehow stayed grounded and relatable.

7. Justine in 'Melancholia' (2011) Dunst’s portrayal of a woman battling severe depression as a rogue planet threatens to collide with Earth, is nothing short of breathtaking. She won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival.

8. Peggy Blumquist in 'Fargo' (2015) In the second season of the FX anthology series, Dunst fully embraced the dark comedy of the Coen Brothers’ universe. She is enthralling in this show, and it lets her give so much range and depth to her character.

9. Amber Atkins in 'Drop Dead Gorgeous' (1999) In this cult classic mockumentary, Dunst shines as the relentlessly optimistic Amber Atkins, a small-town teenager competing in a local beauty pageant where contestants keep getting murdered...maybe. She's a revelation, and I think she is the best part of this underrated movie.

10. Rose Gordon in 'The Power of the Dog' (2021) In Jane Campion’s masterful Western, Dunst delivered a devastating performance as Rose, a widowed innkeeper who marries into a wealthy and menacing family. It earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress and continued to show how she can carry any role.

11. Lee Smith in 'Civil War' (2024) This is just a bonus one that I think belongs on here as much as any other film. Dunst plays a hardened war photojournalist documenting a modern American civil war. At first she's a witness, then she's a participant. She's our window into the madness.

Summing It All Up From a child vampire to a troubled queen and a tenacious cheerleader, Kirsten Dunst has built a career defined by its impressive range and depth. These are my favorites, but I am sure you have your own.

