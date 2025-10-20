Sometimes, adding even a tiny bit of order to a chaotic world can help turn a panic attack into a moment of zen. If you’re looking for a quick, simple, and inexpensive way to add some structure to your sets, then this new Kondor Blue Magnetic Filter Tag Set might be a nice option to consider.

Designed to help eliminate guessing games on set, these new magnetic filter tags will work with your Blue Kondor matte box systems and help crews instantly ID their filters with these helpful, magnetic, engraved tags.

Let’s check them out.

Kondor Blue Magnetic Filter Tag Set Tailored to work with all Kondor Blue matte box systems, this new Magnetic Filter Tag Set is built to provide speed and precision to those working on high-stakes projects and looking to add more structure and order to an otherwise often chaotic world. The Kondor Blue Magnetic Filter Tag Set is set to include 12 magnetic filter tags that can connect mechanically via a mini dovetail and snap into place with a neodymium magnet. Crews will be able to use specific filter labels are engraved on each tag to denote ND 0.3, ND 0.6, ND 0.9, ND 1.2, ND 1.5, ND 1.8, ND 2.1, Pola, Diff 1/8, Diff 1/4, Diff 1/2, and Diff 1. Overall, these new magnetic filter tags can be an easy way to streamline your production sets and add some sophistication.