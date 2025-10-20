Eliminate Guess Work on Set With These Helpful Magnetic Filter Tags
The new Kondor Blue Magnetic Filter Tag Set is here to help crews eliminate guessing games on set with their matte box systems.
Sometimes, adding even a tiny bit of order to a chaotic world can help turn a panic attack into a moment of zen. If you’re looking for a quick, simple, and inexpensive way to add some structure to your sets, then this new Kondor Blue Magnetic Filter Tag Set might be a nice option to consider.
Designed to help eliminate guessing games on set, these new magnetic filter tags will work with your Blue Kondor matte box systems and help crews instantly ID their filters with these helpful, magnetic, engraved tags.
Let’s check them out.
Kondor Blue Magnetic Filter Tag Set
Tailored to work with all Kondor Blue matte box systems, this new Magnetic Filter Tag Set is built to provide speed and precision to those working on high-stakes projects and looking to add more structure and order to an otherwise often chaotic world.
The Kondor Blue Magnetic Filter Tag Set is set to include 12 magnetic filter tags that can connect mechanically via a mini dovetail and snap into place with a neodymium magnet. Crews will be able to use specific filter labels are engraved on each tag to denote ND 0.3, ND 0.6, ND 0.9, ND 1.2, ND 1.5, ND 1.8, ND 2.1, Pola, Diff 1/8, Diff 1/4, Diff 1/2, and Diff 1.
Overall, these new magnetic filter tags can be an easy way to streamline your production sets and add some sophistication.
Price and Availability
The Kondor Blue Magnetic Filter Tag Sets are available to preorder. Here are the full specs and purchase options.
- Set of 12 Magnetic Filter Tags
- Connected via Mini Dovetail
- Neodymium Magnet
- Engraved with Specific Filter Labels
Kondor Blue Magnetic Filter Tag Set for Matte Box
This Magnetic Filter Tag Set from Kondor Blue is designed to work with all Kondor Blue matte box systems.
- Deity Conquers Timecode Tech ›
- First “Hollywood" Test of the Canon R5 in 8K RAW ›
- Is This the Best Clamp for Vertical Filmmaking? ›
- Go Directly from iPhone to CFexpress or SD Cards with This Tool ›