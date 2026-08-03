While in many cases, more of a niche for photographers than videographers, shooting up-close and hyper-macro videography can be a fun, if not highly challenging, pastime if you’re up for it. The key, of course, is to have the right gear, and these new Laowa Aksen Ultra Macro lenses are here to help.

The company has introduced its new Aksen series, which features an Aksen 45mm f/2.8 1-5x Ultra Macro APO and an Aksen 17.5mm f/1.7 5-10x Ultra Macro APO, both of which are both set to come in cine and photo options.

Let’s look at the Venus Optics Laowa Aksen 17.5mm f/1.7 5-10x Ultra Macro APO Lens and explore what this compact ultra macro lens can offer with its 5:1 to 10:1 magnification ratio for your shooting needs.

Laowa Aksen 17.5mm f/1.7 5-10x Ultra Macro APO Lens As mentioned above, this is a new series of macro lenses designed specifically for one purpose: shooting up extremely close. The Laowa Aksen 17.5mm f/1.7 5-10x Ultra Macro APO Lens from Venus Optics is all about capturing tiny subjects in tack-sharp detail thanks to its 5:1 to 10:1 magnification ratio. For photographers or videographers, it allows the ability to capture subjects larger than life and in great detail while offering a fixed 0.9" working distance from the front of the lens and the ability to maintain sharp focus throughout the magnification range thanks to the internal parfocal zoom design. Plus, thanks to its compact form factor, the lens should be quite easy to use, whether shooting handheld or on a motorized focus-stacking rig. The lens series is further engineered to better eliminate chromatic aberration at the highest magnifications and to provide apochromatic correction that effectively prevents color fringing.

Price and Availability Credit: Venus Optics Again, this is a niche series of macro lenses that serve specific shooting purposes. If you’re interested in checking the lens out and exploring what it could offer for your shooting needs, here are the full specs and purchase options. Full-Frame | f/1.7 to f/5.6

5:1 to 10:1 Magnification

Fixed 0.9" Working Distance

Internal Parfocal Zoom

APO Design Eliminates Color Fringing

11-Blade Aperture

Lightweight Compact Design