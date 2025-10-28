If you were prepping for a gender-swapped take on Patrick Bateman, go back to your videotapes.

Sources close to Luca Guadagnino's upcoming reimagining of American Psycho have confirmed to Deadline that the lead character won't be changed from male to female, despite recent tabloid speculation suggesting Margot Robbie was being considered for the role.

The rumors started flying over the weekend when U.K. tabloids floated the gender-swap idea.

But casting discussions are continuing, with the character staying true to the original conception, though no actors have been locked in yet.

Austin Butler, Jacob Elordi, and more have been rumored online as possible successors to the role Christian Bale made iconic in Mary Harron's 2000 adaptation.

American Psycho follows Patrick Bateman, a wealthy investment banker in the 1980s who moonlights as a serial killer.

The 2000 version, directed by Harron and co-written with Guinevere Turner, became a cult classic despite initial controversy over its graphic violence. The film starred Bale as Bateman alongside Chloë Sevigny, Reese Witherspoon, Willem Dafoe, and Jared Leto.

Harron has said she views the source material as writer Bret Easton Ellis' "gay man's satire on masculinity," noting his perspective allowed him to observe the homoerotic rituals among alpha males in competitive environments like Wall Street (via Letterboxd).

The film's ambiguous ending and the question of whether Bateman actually committed his crimes or imagined them have fueled debate among fans for years.

Guadagnino, known for his work on Call Me by Your Name, Suspiria, and Challengers, brings a different sensibility to the project. The Italian director has proven himself adept at reimagining existing material with his 2018 take on Suspiria, which diverged significantly from Dario Argento's colorful 1977 original to create something darker and more grounded.

Scott Z. Burns is adapting Ellis' 1991 novel for the new take.

