In this episode of the No Film School Podcast, GG Hawkins sits down with filmmaker Macon Blair to discuss his journey from scrappy DIY filmmaking in Virginia to directing the 2025 reimagining of the cult classic The Toxic Avenger. The film hits theaters today, and Blair shares how he balanced homage and originality, kept the humor grounded in absurdity, and tackled the long production process. He also reflects on his start in the industry, the value of creative community, and what it really means to stick it out in an unpredictable industry.





In this episode, we discuss: Macon's early days making VHS films with friends and how that creative community shaped his career

The years-long journey from writing spec scripts to directing Sundance winner I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore

How Macon was approached to write The Toxic Avenger and how it evolved into his directorial role

Reimagining a cult classic while staying true to its outrageous tone and aesthetic

How comedy and absurdity play into horror and action, and the challenge of balancing tone

The production process in Bulgaria, and collaborating with an international crew

Designing the film’s gritty, stylized world—from production design to costumes and camera movement

Lessons from the editing room and how to let audience feedback shape the final cut

Macon’s advice for emerging filmmakers about perseverance, collaboration, and flexibility

