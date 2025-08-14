Who doesn’t love a fun and creative filter to try out with their shots? Well, maybe some people don’t, but for most of us, as long as the filters are easy to use, it doesn’t hurt to try some out from time to time. They might not be needed for every project, but having a few to grab for a fun shoot, a specific dream sequence, or something similar in a project is always a nice boost.

Currently available via a new Kickstarter campaign , these MAVEN filters are worth checking out for sure. Here’s what you need to know about the several different options available to support.

MAVEN Wave 3 Filters Back on Kickstarter with the new Wave 3 series, MAVEN has more magnetic filters for cinematographers and photographers to check out. The company also shares that it has secured its first two patents, with an additional three patents pending. And, man, once you start looking through the options on Kickstarter, it’s hard to stop. Also, there is a lot to explore. So much so that MAVEN actually has a pretty in-depth buyer’s guide that makes it easier to fully explore all of the filter options and see which ones might be right for you to try out. You can check out the MAVEN Buyer’s Guide here .