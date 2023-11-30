Samy Burch is the writer of May December, a story about a married couple who buckles under pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past. This complicated and sensitive story truly captivates the power of what is not being said.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with screenwriter Samy Burch to discuss: Spending time in audition rooms as the daughter of a casting director

Making sure no actor got cut from this film

How Samy was able to tackle such a complicated and sensitive story

Writing in her apartment coat closet

The hard work and luck involved in getting the screenplay picked up

Protecting the confidence in your own voice.

Presenting power dynamics in her writing

Watching the film alone versus in a theater

