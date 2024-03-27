Dev Patel's new film Monkey Man instantly garnered attention with Jordan Peele's Monkey Paw brand of approval, followed by a rave opening night screening this year at SXSW. Needless to say, we're all pretty excited for this new entry into the action genre canon.

To keep things interesting as we get closer to the wide theatrical release April 5th Universal released a NFS friendly BTS featurette highlighting Patel's physical action prowess in the lead, as well as his impressive skills as a first-time director. It's short and sweet and just educational enough.

I'm always impressed when a director is able to balance also being in a lead role, and—as said eloquently by none other than Jordan Peele—Patel's performance is particularly impressively for it's pure physicality.

Please enjoy! And, if you're reading this Dev or Jordan, we would love an interview.

BTS 'Monkey Man' Featurette with Jordan Peele and Dev Patel

Monkey Man hits theaters April 5.