This iPhone Camera App is Another Solid Pro Shooting Option for Mobile Filmmakers
The MoviePro video camera app for iPhone has a major new update, making it another solid option for iPhone filmmakers and videographers.
Despite Apple announcing its first-ever foldable iPhone model with the new Duo, the company that took over the smartphone game years ago and ushered in a new era of mobile content and filmmaking is having a bit of a moment again.
While Duo might get the big headlines, the new iPhone 18 Pro, also announced, looks more promising for mobile filmmakers thanks to its variable-aperture camera.
Because of this new tech, Apple and other companies are scrambling to update their offerings to support this model and lay out strong selling points for why you might want to use their apps and gear to improve your smartphone videography workflow.
Let’s look at another solid iPhone camera app option: MoviePro, which offers manual camera control, pro recording formats, live scopes, and audio tools for iPhones and iPads.
MoviePro iPhone Camera App
Credit: MoviePro
Similar to what we’ve seen from other iPhone camera apps we’ve covered before, like Beeble, Blackmagic Camera for iOS, or even Apple’s Final Cut Camera, this MoviePro video camera app looks to be quite promising as well as offering many of the same features.
At full power, the MoviePro iPhone camera app gives shooters direct access to ISO, shutter speed, angle, white balance, tint, focus, and zoom. Shooters can also use automatic settings when they need them and take manual control where it matters, adjusting aperture on supported variable-aperture cameras.
Here’s a full list of features the MoviePro app offers:
- 4K, 1080p and 720p with H.264 or HEVC
- ProRes 422, HQ, LT, and Proxy on supported devices
- Full-sensor ProRes RAW and RAW HQ to a compatible external SSD or ProVideo Storage on device
- Apple Log and Apple Log 2, SDR and HDR recording
- Frame rates up to 240 fps where supported, with exact NTSC rates in Pro
- Time of Day or Record Run timecode on supported recording paths
- Aspect-ratio guides and crops, anamorphic de-squeeze and 35mm adapter flip
- Selectable stabilization and Long-Record Mode for extended takes
MoviePro Update 10.0.5
Credit: MoviePro
The MoviePro iPhone app recently got an update that adds more reliable recording, clearer settings, a calmer camera screen, and support for zebras and focus peaking when recording Apple Log or Apple Log 2.
You can find all the info about the MoviePro app and its latest update on the Apple App Store here, where it is available for free, but with full features unlocked with a Pro plan.
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