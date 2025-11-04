If you're anything like me, you've probably spent countless hours dissecting every frame, every line, every needle drop in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

For me, it's become my comfort movie. It's about a Hollywood that's true and just, one where good things do happen, and the people who work hard get redemption and succeed. It's also a love letter to a bygone era of moviemaking, and a masterclass in craft.

As a fan of the movie, I was so pumped to find out it would be getting a deep dive by author Jay Glennie. Well, on Thursday of last week, I got my copy of "The Making of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," and let me tell you, it's a game-changer.

This isn't just another glossy coffee table book; it's a comprehensive, behind-the-scenes look at how one of the greatest filmmakers of our time brought his vision to life. From the initial spark of an idea to the final cut, it's all here, meticulously documented and beautifully presented.

Let's dive in.

Why I Am Obsessed With the Book

I won't lie, there's no way I could have read the entire book by now, so I won't even pretend to have done that. It's‎ 488 glossy pages of photos, interviews, and so much more; the sheer amount of detail is astounding.

I mean, there are interviews with pretty much every huge cast member, including Oscar-winning actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, Oscar-nominee Margot Robbie, Oscar winner Mikey Madison, Margaret Qualley, Oscar-nominee Austin Butler, Lena Dunham, Kurt Russell, Dakota Fanning, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Maya Hawke, and Sydney Sweeney.

The deeper you go, the more you get into the world Tarantino created and how he did it, both from his own memories and archives.

We're talking about never-before-seen photos, concept art, storyboards, and even excerpts from the script -- which you know Tarantino doesn't usually share.

You get to see the evolution and refinement of characters like Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth from ideas in Tarantino's mind to the actual people he brought to the screen.

There's also the meticulous recreation of 1969 Los Angeles and the incredible effort that went into every single shot and composition to tell the sprawling story.

One of the coolest aspects is getting to peek into Tarantino's process. He endorsed the book and actually opened the book, talking about how happy he is with it and how much access he gave Glennie inside his mind.

The book really highlights his obsessive attention to detail and how he uses those elements to create something truly unique in terms of story and character.

I also want to highlight how much the book means in terms of delivering lessons for filmmakers.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Credit: Sony

Why This Book is Essential for Filmmakers

These books are brilliant tomes that give you a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff for nerds, but I also appreciate how I feel educated as a filmmaker.

Tarantino is not a guy who seems like he gives a ton of advice, but seeing his exact directing process is a masterclass on its own.

Here are some of my key takeaways:

Deconstruct the Craft

If you're looking to understand how a master storyteller builds a world, this book is your blueprint. You'll see how location scouting, production design, costume design, and cinematography all work in harmony to create a cohesive and immersive experience.

The Power of Pre-Production

This book is a testament to the importance of thorough pre-production. You'll read about the exhaustive research and planning that went into recreating the era, but also how Tarantino made it his own and played with history a bit.

Tarantino's Vision

Get a direct pipeline into the mind of Quentin Tarantino. You'll learn about his inspirations, his creative choices, and how he navigates the complex process of filmmaking. Again, this is a guy who is not actually that open about his process, so that for me has been the best part.

Inspiration for Your Own Work

Like I said, if the movie inspires you, the behind-the-scenes stuff can amp that up and get you ready to work on your next epic.

My Review

This book isn't just for fans of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood; it's for anyone serious about filmmaking. It's a rich resource that offers invaluable insights into the art and craft of cinema.

If the movie is a comfort to aspiring creatives, the book helps dispel any imposter syndrome because it shows all the hard work and craft Tarantino puts into his work. It's not magic, it's a guy busting his ass to get his soul onto the screen.

So, if you're looking to deepen your understanding of Tarantino's genius and get a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most talked-about films of recent years, do yourself a favor and pick up "The Making of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." You won't regret it.

And if you read it, let me know what you think in the comments.