I remember being seated for The 40-Year-Old Virgin and having my mind blown by the non-stop laughs, and then spending the following weeks trying to track down everything Judd Apatow had done.

Like many of my generation, Apatow was my comedy king. So that's why I was excited to hear about his new visual memoir, "Comedy Nerd: A Lifelong Obsession in Stories and Pictures, and it’s a treasure trove for any fan of comedy, filmmaking, or the creative process.

The book is less a traditional memoir and more of a personal scrapbook. Apatow has opened up his private archives, sharing decades of personal photographs, candid letters, early scripts covered in notes, and private journal entries.

Instead of just recounting his life, Apatow is showing us. The book charts his entire journey, starting from his origins as a comedy-obsessed kid (who once famously begged Steve Martin for an autograph) to his status as one of the most influential figures in Hollywood.

Looking at the book, I couldn't help but be inspired. And also wonder what books equally inspired Apatow. Lucky for us, he sat with Page Six and gave them a list of the books that made him into who he is today.

So let's dive in.

6 Books That Inspired Judd Apatow

Judd Apatow is an inspiring guy. He spent his early days interviewing celebs he could track down, and then explored the standup world, writers' rooms, and has spent his entire life enveloped by jokes and funny things.

These are the books he called his six must-read recommendations.

Apatow calls this "the best book ever written about comedy and the experience of being a stand-up.” For anyone fascinated by the craft of comedy, like I am, this endorsement from Apatow makes Martin's memoir a must-read.

It’s not all punchlines for Apatow. He describes this as “the self-help book that I should read every day to maintain my sanity, but usually I read a little of it every seventeen days.” A relatable and honest take on the quest for mindfulness.

Apatow is raving about this brand-new release by Cameron Crowe, one of the great writer-directors out there. Apatow said, “This brand new memoir about Cameron Crowe’s years as a ridiculously young music journalist is heaven-sent," he says. "It is about everything I find fascinating: family, journalism, coming of age, and rock.”

Tapping into his deep literary side, Apatow offers high praise for this classic novel. He says it's a book that "touches my heart and is one that all humans must read.”

This is one of the best books on directing out there. For all the aspiring creatives out there, Apatow recommends this inside look at the craft. He calls it, simply, "the best book for aspiring filmmakers.” And I think he's probably right.

Of course, Apatow has to include his own new book—but for a good reason: "I’m only recommending it because all proceeds go to Fire Aid to benefit victims of the fires in Pacific Palisades and Altadena, and 826 centers that provide free tutoring and literacy programs to kids.” That's a pretty awesome thing to do. And it got me to order it right away.

Summing It All Up

Apatow is one of my idols, and I loved a brief glimpse into his Hollywood journey. I think he's one of the best to ever do it, and I'll use these books as a fun way to dig into some of the philosophies that have driven him.

Let me know what you think of him and the books in the comments.