Okay, I’ll admit that title might be a bit overstated and overdramatic; you could argue that many different genres, or film itself, or internet culture are the great uniting forces of our time. And you could argue that other films, projects, or influencers are the single greatest players in this quest.

But if you didn’t watch Ong-Bak (also called Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior at times) close to when it was originally released in the early 2000s, you weren’t there for a cultural moment that fundamentally shifted not just the action and martial arts groundscapes, but it gave the world a new hero to root for who was up to the task of bring us all together in a shared love of ultimate Muay Thai action awesomeness.

The Legacy of 'Ong-Bak' Released in 2003, Ong-Bak was directed by Prachya Pinkaew , and, in true action movie aficionado fashion, we also have to shout out the action choreography by Panna Rittikrai as equally important as the film's direction and as the launching vehicle for the budding international sensation Tony Jaa. While still not a household name for Western audiences, perhaps, Jaa is about as big an action movie superstar as they come, with a legacy that rivals that of Hollywood stars from the 80s and 90s like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, and Jean-Claude Van Damme. Jaa began training Muay Thai at the age of eight and worked as a stuntman in his teenage years before being discovered by Pinkaew and given his breakout opportunity in Ong-Bak. And calling Ong-Bak a breakout might be an understatement, as the film found success with alternative cuts for international audiences before really launching, with its two prequels finding even greater international success.

The Rise of Muay Thai However, while you could make the case that Tony Jaa is the star of Ong-Bak and the franchise, a better case can be made that the star was actually the martial arts itself as Jaa’s impressive feats of Muay Thai fights and spectacular stunts really stole the show. Similar to Bruce Lee’s introduction of Wing Chun (and eventually Jeet Kune Do) and martial arts in general to Western audiences in the 1970s, Ong-Bak and Jaa introduced Muay Thai and its powerful combos of devastating elbows, knees, and shin attacks to audiences looking for fight sequences that could look more real, more painful, and more ultimately awesome. The rise of Ong-Bak, Jaa, and Muay Thai altogether also timed out nicely with the rise of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and mixed-martial arts culture, which began to find its footing in America and the rest of the world in this same period.