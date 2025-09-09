There's a certain magic to a perfectly executed trio. From The Three Musketeers to the original Star Wars, audiences love stuff that comes in threes. In television, we've seen it work wonders in shows like Three's Company, but no show in recent memory has perfected the trio dynamic quite like Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

The chemistry between Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) is the show's not-so-secret weapon. This engine drives both its comedy and its heart.

Let's dive in.

The Generational Divide of Characterization

The success of the trio dynamic is a testament to the brilliant writing and the pitch-perfect performances of the lead actors.

At first glance, the pairing of two comedy legends in their 70s with a pop superstar in her 30s seems like it shouldn't work. But the generational divide creates comedic gold.

And it allows the show to hook very different audiences into viewing.

At its core, the trio's relationship is about three lonely people finding a connection in the most unexpected of circumstances.

Charles is a semi-retired actor, haunted by a past love. Oliver is a flamboyant and struggling Broadway director, desperate for a hit. And Mabel is a young artist, carrying the weight of a traumatic secret.

They are all, in their own way, outsiders. That's a powerful reason to bring them together in the pilot and then to help them stay together over the series, especially as things change within their lives. Charles and Oliver are relics of a bygone era, with their references to old theater productions and their struggles with modern technology. Mabel, on the other hand, is a savvy millennial, fluent in the language of podcasts and social media. This clash of cultures is a constant source of humor, but it's also where the show finds its heart.

And over the last five seasons, we've grown with the characters. The jokes that worked in season one aren't the same ones now. We see how these characters find things in common, and you can even subvert what worked up top to poke fun now.

Lessons For Writers

Only Murders in the Building is a masterclass in character-driven storytelling. While the murder mysteries are intriguing and well-plotted, it's the central trio that keeps viewers coming back for more.

These characters feel like real people we know, and we want to hang out with them and be a part of their lives.

So, what else can we learn?

Embrace the unexpected: Don't be afraid to pair characters from different generations and backgrounds. The clash of cultures can be a rich source of comedy and drama.

Find the heart: Even in a comedy, it's important to find the emotional core of your story. What are your characters' hopes, fears, and desires?

Trust your actors: When you have a talented cast, give them the space to shine. The chemistry between your actors can elevate your story to a whole new level.

Summing It Up

Only Murders in the Building has always been more than just a whodunnit. It's a story about friendship, loneliness, and the power of human connection.

To make that work, they found three characters who shared all these traits, and bound them together with one plot that had legs. I loved this approach, and I am so excited to see where the series goes.

Let me know what you think in the comments.