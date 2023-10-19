How does one balance their well-being while also working 16 hours a day? How do you sift through 300 hours of documentary film footage in an efficient manner? What type of people skills and character traits are necessary if you are thinking of becoming an editor?


In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins, Yaro Altunin and Editor Meredith Rathiel Perry discuss:

  • The film, Plan C, and what it was like to create such a timely documentary
  • Working remotely from a 28 acre farm in Washington
  • Why Meredith was excited to work on this particular documentary
  • Feeling retraumatized over and over again when editing documentaries
  • What is was like to manage 300 hours of footage
  • Cool tricks for keyboard shortcuts
  • Why ripple deleting is so satisfying
  • Helping directors through the birthing process of their films
  • What really makes you a good editor
  • Remembering to be excited about the things that are working

