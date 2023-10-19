How does one balance their well-being while also working 16 hours a day? How do you sift through 300 hours of documentary film footage in an efficient manner? What type of people skills and character traits are necessary if you are thinking of becoming an editor?



In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins, Yaro Altunin and Editor Meredith Rathiel Perry discuss: The film, Plan C, and what it was like to create such a timely documentary

Working remotely from a 28 acre farm in Washington

Why Meredith was excited to work on this particular documentary

Feeling retraumatized over and over again when editing documentaries

What is was like to manage 300 hours of footage

Cool tricks for keyboard shortcuts

Why ripple deleting is so satisfying

Helping directors through the birthing process of their films

What really makes you a good editor

Remembering to be excited about the things that are working

