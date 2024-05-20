Prom Dates, written by D.J. Mausner and directed by Kim Nguyen, is a comedy that follows two best friends who are hell-bent on having the perfect senior prom, despite the fact they broke up with their dates only 24 hours before the big night.

This raunchy comedy reminds us that while romantic love may be fleeting, true friendship can survive any adversity that comes its way. Give it a listen and relive the best night of your life.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with Kim Nguyen and D.J. Mausner to discuss: Writing the script in just 8 days

How D.J. and Kim immediately clicked

Celebrating the importance of friends in our lives

Developing the dynamic between the two lead characters

Harnessing the amazing energy from the cast

Filming in an old high school in Syracuse

How having a comedy background can improve your writing

The joy of working with gifted talent

A dramatic scene that required considerable emotional gear-shifting

How D.J.’s writing experiment turned into a film

Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on: Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here: