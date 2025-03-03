Read and Download the 2025 Academy Award Screenplays
Get your screenwriting lessons from some of the best stories of the year.
CREDIT: MGM Studios
Mar 03, 2025
It's time to explore the blueprints of this year's most celebrated films.
Read and download the official screenplays of the 2025 Academy Award nominees and winners, and witness firsthand the artistry and craft that brought these captivating stories to life.
Check them out below.
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- A Complete Unknown (Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks)
- Conclave (Screenplay by Peter Straughan) (WINNER)
- Emilia Pérez (Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius, and Nicolas Livecchi)
- Nickel Boys (Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes)
- Sing Sing (Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield)
Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Anora (Written by Sean Baker) (WINNER)
- The Brutalist (Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold)
- A Real Pain (Written by Jesse Eisenberg)
- September 5 (Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David)
- The Substance (Written by Coralie Fargeat) (Written by Coralie Fargeat)
Let me know which are your favorites in the comments.
