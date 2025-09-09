This new updated version of RED’s popular V-RAPTOR cinema camera is set to come in a couple of “Essentials” packs, which should allow a new generation of filmmakers to try out, and perhaps embrace, some of the best technology RED DIGITAL CINEMA has to offer.

Let’s look at this new V-RAPTOR XE 8K VV Camera from RED DIGITAL CINEMA and explore what its powerful sensor and new features bring to the table.

The RED V-RAPTOR XE 8K VV Camera Designed to deliver the best of RED’s sensor technology with its 8K global shutter, the new V-RAPTOR XE is a compactly designed new cinema camera that aims to bring the core features of RED’s famous line to the modern filmmaking world. Built off of RED’s DSMC3 platform, this new XE model is set to provide a large-format VV sensor in a lightweight 4 lb body. The XE will be able to capture 8K video in up to 60 fps with 17+ stops of dynamic range. It’s worth noting that this new model won’t include some of the advanced Global Vision features like Phantom Track and Extended Highlights, but the XE will maintain the same image quality, workflow flexibility, and robust connectivity that you’d expect from the rest of the V-RAPTOR line.

RED’s Flagship Sensor Technology The exciting news here really has to do with the 35.4MP large-format VV sensor and its global shutter, which eliminates the artifacts produced by rolling shutters in scenes with rapid motion or flashing lights. With a scan time of just 8 ms, the XE should be able to ensure that filmmakers get distortion-free motion capture while still maintaining full detail, contrast, and dynamic range across every frame. The XE is also set to provide a multitude of resolution and frame-rate options, capturing 17:9 footage up to 8192 x 4320 when utilizing its entire VV sensor.

Price and Availability The new V-RAPTOR XE is available to preorder now. Base units are available in Canon RF and Nikon Z mounts, and there are “Cine Essentials” packs for each as well. Here are the full specs and purchase options. Global Shutter Full-Frame VV Sensor

Lightweight & Compact DSMC3 Design

Locking Canon RF Lens Mount

Supports up to 8K60, 800 MB/s Video

17+ Stops of Dynamic Range

Right-Side Assistant's User Interface

REDCODE Raw HQ & ProRes 4444 XQ Options

8 ms Shutter Scan Time | Advanced AF

Simultaneous ProRes Proxy Recording

USB-C & Dual 12G-SDI Ports