The RED Digital Cinema Camera Trade-in Program Officially Returns
RED has announced that the company’s popular trade-in program is live once again and set to include the company’s latest generation of RED cameras, including Z Mount models.
When Nikon’s acquisition of RED Digital Cinema was first announced, there was endless speculation about what it might ultimately mean for both brands. We all knew that Nikon cameras would get better by adding RED technology into its video-focused cameras, but rumors about what would ultimately become of RED itself were quite extreme.
Now, almost a year removed from the original news of Nikon’s acquisition of RED breaking, it looks like RED is still around and even bringing back popular aspects like its official camera trade-in program. As the RED Digital Cinema Camera Trade-in Program returns, it’s also set to add the latest generation of RED cameras, including the new Z mount models.
Let’s take a look at this program and what it could possibly offer for you and your trade-ins.
RED Camera Trade-in Program Returns
Available now for all of the latest generations of RED cameras, customers can now trade in their existing RED DSMC, RAVEN, SCARLET-W, DSMC2, or RANGER cameras and receive a credit towards the purchase of a new, eligible RED V-RAPTOR XL [X] Pack or RED V-RAPTOR Pack [X] Pack with either the new Z Mount or RF Mount.
“True to its legacy, RED is offering filmmakers access to the latest technologies with our affordable and sustainable trade-in program. This initiative not only empowers creators to stay at the forefront of innovation but also reinforces our commitment to financial accessibility and environmental stewardship.” — RED Digital Cinema CEO Keiji Oishi.
This program is set to unlock the latest and most advanced technology and great quality of RED’s latest lineup as a way to help RED filmmakers (or filmmakers in general) stay on the leading edge of camera technology.
What RED Cameras Can You Trade?
The RED Camera Trade-in Program is a credit-based system that allows RED camera owners to trade in select cameras to unlock credits that can be used for some different higher-end camera packs. Credits for eligible trade-ins are as follows:
- MONSTRO, RANGER to V-RAPTOR [X] or V-RAPTOR XL [X] Pack: $7,500.00
- DSMC2 Unified (No MONSTRO) to V-RAPTOR [X] or V-RAPTOR XL [X] Pack: $5,000.00
- DSMC, RAVEN, SCARLET-W to V-RAPTOR [X] or V-RAPTOR XL [X] Pack: $1,500.00
