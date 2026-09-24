Well, this is certainly a bigger firmware update than we’re used to covering. Usually, firmware updates fix a few bugs or add a small feature or two, but this new RØDECaster Video 1.4 firmware update looks pretty substantive, as it’s set to unlock 4K capture across the company’s entire RØDECaster video range.

So, let’s dive in and see what this new 4K Capture Mode is and what it can offer for the RØDE all-in-one video production consoles, including the RØDECaster Video, RØDECaster Video S, and RØDECaster Video Core.

A Major RØDE Update As mentioned above, this is a major announcement from RØDE that should bring expansive new capabilities to a range of the company’s most popular video production console products. The big news here is, of course, the addition of a powerful new 4K Capture Mode; however, the update will also introduce two new operating modes that should be able to help transform the consoles into fully dedicated multi-camera capture and distribution systems, either in 4K30 or 1080p60, and capable of outputting multiple feeds over NDI (and even help with recording isolated tracks straight to storage). This update also extends RØDECaster Sync (RØDE’s unified audio-and-video workflow) to the entire current-generation family of video and audio RØDECasters, and now supports exporting directly to the timeline in Adobe Premiere Pro.