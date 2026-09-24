This New RØDE Firmware Update Set to Unlock 4K Capture Across Entire RØDECaster Video Range
Big news from RØDE today: the company has released a major firmware update that will unlock 4K capture across its entire RØDECaster video range.
Well, this is certainly a bigger firmware update than we’re used to covering. Usually, firmware updates fix a few bugs or add a small feature or two, but this new RØDECaster Video 1.4 firmware update looks pretty substantive, as it’s set to unlock 4K capture across the company’s entire RØDECaster video range.
So, let’s dive in and see what this new 4K Capture Mode is and what it can offer for the RØDE all-in-one video production consoles, including the RØDECaster Video, RØDECaster Video S, and RØDECaster Video Core.
A Major RØDE Update
As mentioned above, this is a major announcement from RØDE that should bring expansive new capabilities to a range of the company’s most popular video production console products.
The big news here is, of course, the addition of a powerful new 4K Capture Mode; however, the update will also introduce two new operating modes that should be able to help transform the consoles into fully dedicated multi-camera capture and distribution systems, either in 4K30 or 1080p60, and capable of outputting multiple feeds over NDI (and even help with recording isolated tracks straight to storage).
This update also extends RØDECaster Sync (RØDE’s unified audio-and-video workflow) to the entire current-generation family of video and audio RØDECasters, and now supports exporting directly to the timeline in Adobe Premiere Pro.
Everything New in RØDECaster Video 1.4
Here’s the full breakdown of everything new set to be included in this free firmware update from RØDE:
- 4K Capture Mode – alongside standard switching operation, a new mode (4K Capture) has been introduced that turns the console into a UHD (3840×2160) capture and distribution system, replacing many of the switching capabilities with the ability to receive multiple HDMI camera feeds and send each out as its own NDI® stream at UHD30
- 4K ISO recording – in 4K Capture mode, users can capture every UHD source as an isolated track directly to an external SSD in H.264 or H.265, ready for the edit
- Full HD Capture Mode – a third mode that prioritizes a smooth 1080p60 feed
- Full audio mixer in every capture mode – the complete RØDE audio engine runs alongside, with each NDI output available as its own custom mix
- RØDECaster Sync for the whole family – flagship audio-and-video integration now works with the RØDECaster Video and Video S, joining the Video Core
As mentioned above, this is a free update available for the RØDECaster Video, RØDECaster Video S and RØDECaster Video Core. For more info on how to download and install this latest update, head to the company’s website here.
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