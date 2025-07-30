As far as upgrades to pre-existing products go, free is always the best. It’s cool to see RØDE roll out a new firmware update that adds some pretty impressive new specs and features to some already popular products.

Specifically, the RØDECaster Pro II and RØDECaster Duo are set to get a new feature called CallMe that aims to transform remote content creation. Developed in partnership with the UK-based broadcast solutions company Vortex Communications, RØDE CallMe delivers ultra-low latency, studio-quality remote connectivity through seamless integration of Vortex's well-established CallMe Codec capability.

Let’s check it out.

RØDE CallMe Introduced Available now via a free firmware update, RØDE CallMe enables creators to connect remotely over Wi-Fi or Ethernet, without reliance on intermediary software, complex setups, or additional gear. Powered by CallMe’s secure, fully integrated SIP IP audio connectivity, users can now immediately connect to another RØDECaster Pro II or Duo. They can also connect to a guest contributor using a browser-based interface, by sending an invite via email or QR code. “RØDE CallMe marks a groundbreaking leap forward in remote production. By partnering with Vortex, we’ve removed constrictive technical barriers and eliminated geographic constraints entirely, to deliver broadcast-quality results for creators and professionals alike. It’s intuitive, powerful, and built into the gear that creators already know and trust.” — RØDE CEO Damien Wilson. Vortex MD Ian Prowse added, “We are delighted to be working with RØDE to fully integrate our established CallMe IP Audio capability, bringing low-delay, broadcast-quality remote audio to the widest possible range of users, including broadcasters, podcasters, internet radio creators and voice-over professionals.”