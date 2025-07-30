This Free RØDE Firmware Update Can Help Transform Your Remote Content Workflows
Unveiled as RØDE CallMe, this new feature adds free remote connectivity solutions for the RØDECaster Pro II and RØDECaster Duo.
As far as upgrades to pre-existing products go, free is always the best. It’s cool to see RØDE roll out a new firmware update that adds some pretty impressive new specs and features to some already popular products.
Specifically, the RØDECaster Pro II and RØDECaster Duo are set to get a new feature called CallMe that aims to transform remote content creation. Developed in partnership with the UK-based broadcast solutions company Vortex Communications, RØDE CallMe delivers ultra-low latency, studio-quality remote connectivity through seamless integration of Vortex's well-established CallMe Codec capability.
Let’s check it out.
RØDE CallMe Introduced
Available now via a free firmware update, RØDE CallMe enables creators to connect remotely over Wi-Fi or Ethernet, without reliance on intermediary software, complex setups, or additional gear. Powered by CallMe’s secure, fully integrated SIP IP audio connectivity, users can now immediately connect to another RØDECaster Pro II or Duo. They can also connect to a guest contributor using a browser-based interface, by sending an invite via email or QR code.
“RØDE CallMe marks a groundbreaking leap forward in remote production. By partnering with Vortex, we’ve removed constrictive technical barriers and eliminated geographic constraints entirely, to deliver broadcast-quality results for creators and professionals alike. It’s intuitive, powerful, and built into the gear that creators already know and trust.” — RØDE CEO Damien Wilson.
Vortex MD Ian Prowse added, “We are delighted to be working with RØDE to fully integrate our established CallMe IP Audio capability, bringing low-delay, broadcast-quality remote audio to the widest possible range of users, including broadcasters, podcasters, internet radio creators and voice-over professionals.”
RØDE CallMe Tier Levels
RØDE CallMe comes in three different tier levels, including the following:
RØDE CallMe Lite
Available at no cost via a firmware update, RØDE CallMe Lite supports one remote contributor (one CallMe channel), offering up to 10 hours of RØDECaster-to-RØDECaster audio calls per month along with a 5-hour trial of Web-to-RØDECaster calling.
RØDE CallMe
For just US$9.99 a month or US$99 a year, creators can unlock extended capabilities, including support for two remote contributors (two CallMe channels) and unlimited RØDECaster-to-RØDECaster and Web-to-RØDECaster audio calls.
RØDE CallMe Pro
Priced at US$49.99 a month or US$499 a year, RØDE CallMe Pro unlocks advanced tools designed for professional broadcasters. In addition to all standard CallMe features, it offers multi-guest support (three CallMe Channels), a fully integrated IP audio codec with third-party interoperability, and advanced SIP calling with full protocol support.
Pro users also benefit from resilient multi-network streaming with external 4G/5G support, broadcast-grade codec options with adjustable jitter buffering, and flexible control via touchscreen, web UI, and CallMe Hub. A 14-day free trial is also available for the Pro tier, with the flexibility to cancel anytime. A one-time purchase perpetual licence is also available from Vortex and its Distributors.
You can review each tier level option on RØDE’s website here.
