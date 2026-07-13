For those of us who can remember when a 1GB SD card was a big deal (and more storage than it felt like you’d ever need), rumors of what would be the world’s first 8TB SD cards (and 4TB microSD cards) have been swirling for several years now— which we’ve covered as far back as 2024 .

However, it’s currently 2026, and those bad boys haven’t hit store shelves just yet. But that could change soon, as online chatter is heating up that these new SD and microSD cards could be coming out here soon.

Here’s what we know so far and what you can expect to see released here soon.

SanDisk 8TB SD Cards According to reporting from Photo Rumors , it sounds like the company has officially confirmed that 8TB full-size SDUC and 4TB microSDUC cards are on the way, as revealed at Computex 2026. These cards were announced all the way back in 2024, as we covered before, and were expected to be released sometime in 2025. However, as we all know, that didn’t happen. And without getting into unverified details, there have been many issues in the storage world over the past few years, so it isn’t too surprising. However, according to these same reports, these new world-first cards in terms of size capabilities are “on track to ship shortly.”