It Sure Sounds Like SanDisk’s World’s First 8TB SD Cards (and 4TB microSD Cards) Are on the Way
Long rumored to be in development, the first 8TB SD cards and 4TB microSD cards are said to be on the way soon.
For those of us who can remember when a 1GB SD card was a big deal (and more storage than it felt like you’d ever need), rumors of what would be the world’s first 8TB SD cards (and 4TB microSD cards) have been swirling for several years now—which we’ve covered as far back as 2024.
However, it’s currently 2026, and those bad boys haven’t hit store shelves just yet. But that could change soon, as online chatter is heating up that these new SD and microSD cards could be coming out here soon.
Here’s what we know so far and what you can expect to see released here soon.
SanDisk 8TB SD Cards
According to reporting from Photo Rumors, it sounds like the company has officially confirmed that 8TB full-size SDUC and 4TB microSDUC cards are on the way, as revealed at Computex 2026.
These cards were announced all the way back in 2024, as we covered before, and were expected to be released sometime in 2025. However, as we all know, that didn’t happen. And without getting into unverified details, there have been many issues in the storage world over the past few years, so it isn’t too surprising.
However, according to these same reports, these new world-first cards in terms of size capabilities are “on track to ship shortly.”
What Comes Next
Now, without getting ahead of ourselves, as we’re as excited as anyone to check out these new 8TB SD and 4TB microSD cards and consider adding them to our own shooting workflows once released, if and when these cards come out, it will likely spark some new conversations.
For one, it also sounds like, once released, it could be relieving to know that these cards might not be backward compatible with existing SDXC readers and devices, and that they might require next-gen SD Express readers.
Also, once released, the discussion will likely shift immediately to asking what the next plateau for SD and microSD cards will be in terms of storage capabilities. 16TB, 32TB, where will we end up in the next few years?
We don’t know just yet; let’s wait for these new cards to be released first, but we’re excited to see where things go from here.
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