Originally launched in 2014 by Lawrence Sher, ASC (DP on Joker, The Hangover Trilogy, and Garden State, among other works), ShotDeck has been a familiar and trusted name in the filmmaking space for over a decade.

And while the site started as a simple way to search and categorize shots, it’s evolved into a much more thorough platform that helps filmmakers with everything from pitch to prep to post.

It’s also now gotten a complete redesign and perhaps its biggest makeover yet, as an entirely new platform has been revealed. Here’s what you need to know about this all-new ShotDeck.

The All-New ShotDeck is Here Announced on the company’s website and available to check out now, the all-new ShotDeck is here. If you check it out, you’ll likely notice the new look, as every page has been rebuilt. The goal, according to the company, was to keep things familiar and intuitive while also showcasing a new range of tools and features. The main offering, though, remains the same: there’s still a way to search for shots to inspire and shape your own projects. However, that search has gotten an upgrade with advanced semantic technology and hand-curated tags to boost it and add more flexibility. The other big update is a massive expansion of ShotDeck’s clips library, which was previously only available for music videos and commercials. This new version now features clips for movies and TV, and you can play clips right from the thumbnail.

Other New Features and Updates There’s really a lot more to explore with this new ShotDeck, especially if you haven’t been to the site in perhaps a while. The Discover Page is more expansive and has plenty of rabbit holes to explore. The Decks page offers more ways for users to collect, organize, and share their visual references, with a Favorites folder and the ability to select multiple shots at once. The company has also given a major overhaul to its iOS and Android apps, which will now feature a more complete experience as well that is closer to the desktop version, as well as similar improvements and new tools for finding inspiration, searching for shots, and collecting references while on the go. Credit: ShotDeck