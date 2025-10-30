Ask 10 writers whether they work with music playing, and you'll get 10 different answers.

Some need total silence. Some can't function without a soundtrack.

I'm of the latter group because I love to get into the emotional headspace of characters, and I find that music is one thing that helps me do that. It also helps me visualize scenes as they would appear on screen, scored by whatever's playing at a given moment. I can be a little obsessive about it, actually.

But I recently started wondering what the "right" thing to do for our creativity is.

Well, both camps have some science on their side.

What the Research Says

Recent research suggests that something complex happens when we combine music with writing. (And, spoiler, most experts say we shouldn't do it.)

A 2024 literature review found that research on background music generally viewed it as hurting performance on challenging tasks, while having little effect on simpler ones.

Writing definitely counts as challenging, we think.

The whole lyrics-versus-instrumental debate matters, too. When you're trying to write while someone sings words at you, your brain attempts to process two language streams at once.

Dr. John Almarode says that this dual processing burns glucose faster and actually triggers the release of stress hormones (via Amy Isaman). You might not notice the strain consciously, but your brain does. It's trying to give equal attention to competing inputs, and that can be exhausting.

But plenty of successful writers ignore this advice entirely. Toni Morrison built entire novels around jazz rhythms and Nina Simone's voice. Michael Chabon said the soul and funk records he played while writing Telegraph Avenue actually shaped his prose.

Maybe they succeeded despite the music. Or maybe there's something else going on.

The Matrix Credit: Warner Bros.

What Are the Variables?

Obviously, there's a lot going on that makes every person different, and all brains work differently. Whether music works for you might depend on your background, personality type, or mood.

That 2024 research above points out that introverts take a bigger hit from background noise than extroverts do, which might lead to over-stimulation.

Another study found that students with musical training could write longer, better-structured sentences when working with music playing, even though they typed more slowly. (But this study reinforced that, for the most part, writing with music on is too great a cognitive load for many.)

If you've played an instrument or know how to read music, that trade-off might be worth it, depending on what you're working on.

Your personality determines a lot. Are you someone who needs constant stimulation and gets bored easily? Well, you definitely shouldn't turn to music, because a study by Manuel Gonzalez and John Aiello found that you'll perform worse on cognitive tasks when music plays. But people who don't crave external input often improve their performance with background music.

What Should We Listen To?

Writers who do use music tend to follow certain patterns. Instrumental music dominates, with writers choosing classical or ambient pieces, film scores, and electronic music without vocals.

Some match their playlist to whatever emotional territory they're exploring in the work, which is what I tend to do. Others play the same album on repeat for months, using that repetition to drop into the right headspace.

Try matching your music choice to the specific task.

Editing might tolerate more complexity than drafting.

If you really want songs with lyrics, but can't deal with distraction, find music in languages you don't speak. Or test out playlists designed specifically to support concentration and flow.

The best approach is the one that gets you to actually write.

If silence makes you self-conscious, and music helps you start, that's your answer.

If quiet helps you plot better, then find a silent workspace.

Writer John Avlon said, "I've got a theory that most writers are either frustrated musicians or painters—and which of them you are depends on whether you write for the ear or the eye. As a former musician and former speechwriter, I definitely write for the ear. I listen to music all the time for inspiration and energy" (via Writing Routines).

Try it both ways. See what happens when you work in complete silence versus instrumental music versus your favorite songs.

Then stick with whatever actually works, not whatever the science says should work.

Just don't spend so much time perfecting your playlist that you never get around to writing (which is one way I love to procrastinate, too). Happy writing!