When you're starting out, working with cameras and film and video gear is pretty easy, because you’re usually working with small, lightweight, compact gear. However, as your productions and crews grow, so do the cameras and gear, and it can quickly become much trickier to handle.

If you’ve found yourself working with some of the biggest and best cinema cameras and hefty rigs that weigh down your gear, it might be time to upgrade to gear designed for heavy-duty use.

To that end, let’s look at the new SmallRig 6551 Heavy-Duty Fluid Video Head, which aims to support the heaviest camera loads while still delivering smooth pans, tilts, and other moves like your early lightweight gear.

The SmallRig 6551 Heavy-Duty Fluid Video Head Credit: SmallRig Designed to support heavy camera loads, SmallRig’s new 6551 Heavy-Duty Fluid Video Head features a 75mm bowl base and a Manfrotto-compatible quick-release plate with 1/4"-20 and 3/8"-16 screws, making it ideal for pairing with a wide range of equipment. This 6551 model will be heavy-duty minded for sure, as it will support loads up to 22 pounds and will feature some helpful stepless tilt damping adjustment and a fixed 5.5 lb counterbalance feature, which should further help it provide smooth and stable movements for your large rigs. The head itself, while capable of heavy support, will only weigh 1.13 kg, so it should still be easy to carry in a camera bag or backpack for all types of travel and shoots. Yet it will still be versatile, as it will include a telescopic side handle that can be attached to either side of the head, leaving its other 1/4"-20 thread available for articulating arms.

Price and Availability Credit: SmallRig Overall, if you’re looking for a heavy-duty head for your tripods or other build-outs, this might be a good option for bigger camera systems. If you’d like more details, here are the full specs and purchase options. Manfrotto-Compatible Quick Release Plate

22 lb Max Load Capacity

Stepless Tilt, 5.5 lb Counterbalance

75mm Bowl Base, Telescopic Side Handle