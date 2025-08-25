We’ve all been there: you’ve been out on location, or even in a studio, but working on a very chaotic project, and all of a sudden, you’re out of power. Of course, there are many solutions to make sure that your camera, lights, and gear don’t lose power. Your best tool is going to be your planning time, but we all know that doesn’t always happen.

The HPS99 Handheld Power Stick from Smallrig, which was announced back in May, has finally hit stores and promises to be a helpful tool to give filmmakers the power of power in the palms of their hands. Let’s look at how you can make every watt count on your shoots with this compact, go-to power hub option.

The SmallRig HPS99 Handheld Power Stick Designed to be able to charge compatible devices with a built-in battery capacity of 27,200mAh, this power bank is equipped with two USB-C ports, one of which charges devices up to 100W, while the second charges devices at up to 65W. Plus, when the power bank is depleted, both ports may also be used to recharge the power bank, which takes around two hours. A 1/4"-20 screw and a 1/4"-20 threaded hole may be used to attach this power bank to a tripod or other compatible accessory, while other integrated features include a D-Tap input/output, an OLED battery, display, retractable port covers, a QD sockets, a lanyard hole, and an ergonomic design with heat and flame-resistant construction.

A High-Powered Fast Charging Option Credit: SmallRig What’s nice about this Handheld Power Stick is that with its up to 100W charging and discharging capabilities, it can charge itself in just 2 hours and quickly power your devices using its bidirectional USB-C ports. The HPS99 also features LG battery cells for a stable and reliable power supply, prioritizing safety and longevity, and includes two USB-C ports and one D-Tap port, allowing simultaneous power supply to multiple devices.

Price and Availability The SmallRig HPS99 Handheld Power Stick is out and available now. Here are the full specs and purchase options. 27,200mAh Battery Capacity

1 x USB-C Input/Output (100W)

1 x USB-C Input/Output (65W)

D-Tap Input/Output

Real Time OLED Battery Display

1/4"-20 Screw | 1/4"-20 Threaded Hole

Retractable Port Covers

QD Socket | Lanyard Hole

Heat and Flame Resistant Construction

Ergonomic Design