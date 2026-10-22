It’s always great to see companies make big, bold plays in film and video. Sure, not all these attempts work out; some don’t quite catch on, some offer a bit of change, but a few push technology forward in ways that often make a filmmaker's life easier, more affordable, and unlock new cinematic possibilities.

That’s what SMDV is aiming for with its new CINE Softbox line: a series of soft lighting options created from cinematographers' feedback and designed to match the soft light of today’s big point-source LEDs.

Here’s what you need to know.





SMDV CINE Softboxes Credit: SMDV The main goal of SMDV's new line of CINE Softboxes is to deliver more power, as the company aims to create a softbox series that can reach LED or even HMI output levels of 600W, 1200W, and beyond. The problem, though, is that it can be tricky to work with that much power. You can put a bare reflector on the head, and the shadows can go hard and busy. SMDV’s solution is a softbox that gathers light instead of throwing it away. Unlike traditional softboxes, which spread light in all directions, these lights deliver lighting engineered at a converging angle, helping maintain the softness a cinematographer wants while directing light toward the subject rather than bleeding it across the room. To do this, the SMDV Cine line offers two reflector shapes in one system, giving you the flexibility to choose the shape that fits the shot.