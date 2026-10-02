Designed to diffuse Bowens-compatible strobes and COB continuous lights, these softboxes from Sokani are great options for cinematographers, filmmakers, or hybrid shooters looking to unlock soft, sophisticated wraparound illumination.

In our latest "Deals of the Week" roundup, if you’re looking to upgrade your lighting and need something that works for portraits, interviews, product photography, livestreaming, or pretty much anything else, these could be worth exploring.

Let’s check out the deals currently being offered below.

Sokani instaSbox iO60 Quick-Open Octagonal Softbox with Grid (23.6"): $58.50

Sokani instaSbox iO90 Quick-Open Octagonal Softbox with Grid (35.4"): $76.50

Sokani instaSbox iO120 Quick-Open Octagonal Softbox with Grid (47.2"): $94.50

You can find more filmmaking deals here.