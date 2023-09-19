In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins and Yaro Altunin speak with SNL editors, Chris Salerno, and Ryan Spears to discuss:

  • How Chris and Ryan started working at SNL
  • Common traits for people who succeed in their line of work
  • Realizing quickly that certain things are done for a reason
  • What it is was like editing the Mario Kart sketch
  • The biggest challenges they faced in editing the trailer
  • Telling jokes in the most efficient manner
  • Learning to trust your initial instincts
  • Advice for emerging sketch editors
  • Working with mixed frame rates
  • Favorite sketch moments of all time

