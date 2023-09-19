In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins and Yaro Altunin speak with SNL editors, Chris Salerno, and Ryan Spears to discuss:

How Chris and Ryan started working at SNL

Common traits for people who succeed in their line of work

Realizing quickly that certain things are done for a reason

What it is was like editing the Mario Kart sketch

The biggest challenges they faced in editing the trailer

Telling jokes in the most efficient manner

Learning to trust your initial instincts

Advice for emerging sketch editors

Working with mixed frame rates

Favorite sketch moments of all time

