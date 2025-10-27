Who doesn’t love a good savings opportunity? If you’re looking to upgrade from your smartphone or an older, cheaper DSLR or mirrorless camera, then you have a lot of options in front of you. However, you don’t have a ton of options that offer nearly $1,000 worth of savings.

The Sony a7R V (a great camera which we’ll explore below) is now on sale for $900 off with a basic bundle package that makes it an ideal option for beginner or intermediate level filmmakers looking to make a jump.

Let’s look at the Sony a7R V and this basic bundle package and explore why it might be a nice investment option for you and your film and video career.





The Sony a7R V Mirrorless Camera Designed for those who crave detail, the Sony a7R V combines resolution and precision. Featuring a 61MP full-frame sensor, all-new AI-based autofocus system with advanced subject recognition, 8K video recording, and 8-stop image stabilization, this fifth-generation a7R is reliable and well-rounded for both photography and video work. It also features a back-illuminated design that offers a mixture of quality resolution with high clarity, low noise, and a wide 15-stop dynamic range. The a7R V also features a new BIONZ XR processing engine, which provides up to 8x greater processing performance compared to previous generations, enabling faster overall performance, impressive image quality with wide sensitivity and dynamic ranges, and more fluent processing that's capable of handling a bevy of AI tasks and intelligent AF alongside imaging processes.

High-End Video Capabilities Making use of the high-resolution sensor and fast processing capabilities, UHD 8K 24p and UHD 4K 60p XAVC HS 10-bit video recording is possible using the full width of the sensor with full pixel readout for impressive sharpness and realism. Plus, if you choose to use a Super 35 crop, full pixel readout recording is possible at up to UHD 4K at frame rates up to 30p, or 6.2K oversampling can be used for greater sharpness and detail. The Sony a7R V also offers internal 10-bit 4:2:2 sampling, which is possible at up to 4K 60p in XAVC HS and XAVC S-I and, if recording externally via the full-size HDMI A port, 16-bit raw output can be used for even greater tonal reproduction and post-production flexibility. Raw output is supported at up to 4K 60p, and simultaneous internal 4K recording is possible, too.

Price and Availability As mentioned above, this basic bundle package, which includes a bag, spare battery, and memory card, is currently on sale with a $900 discount, making it virtually the same price as buying the camera with no kit. Here are the full specs and purchase options for this bundle. Basic Accessories to Start Shooting

Bag, Spare Battery & Memory Card

61MP Full-Frame Exmor R BSI CMOS Sensor

BIONZ XR & AI Processing Unit

AI-Based Real-Time Tracking AF System

8K 24p, 4K 60p, FHD 120p 10-Bit Video

4K 16-Bit Raw Output; S-Log3/S-Cinetone

9.44m-Dot EVF with 120 fps Refresh Rate

3.2" 4-Axis Multi-Angle Touchscreen LCD

10 fps Shooting with AF/AE Tracking