Well, this news is already moving beyond the “big if true” space as rumors of Sony possibly acquiring Tamron have been swirling for quite some time. However, to kick things up a notch, Tamron has now officially confirmed that it has received a “non-binding proposal” from Sony.

While we don’t know the full details of the proposal or what it might look like if it were accepted, we do have details to share directly from Tamron, as the company has issued a statement.

Let’s look at the statement and quickly go over what this could mean for the film and video industry.

Sony Proposing to Acquire Tamron So, to start, let’s go over what we do know. According to many online sources, Sony is now officially making a move to acquire Tamron. And we know this is true because Tamron has issued an official statement which, when translated from Japanese, reads as follows: Regarding Partial Media Reports about Our Company

Yesterday, Diamond Online published a partial report stating that there had been an acquisition proposal regarding our company. However, this was not announced by our company.

It is true that we have received a non-binding proposal from Sony Corporation concerning a series of transactions to make our company a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Sony Group. In response, we have established a special committee and are examining various options aimed at enhancing corporate value. At present, however, there are no matters that require public disclosure.

Should any matters requiring disclosure arise in the future, we will promptly announce them.

While this doesn’t exactly say an acquisition is guaranteed, or even that one is about to happen tomorrow, it clearly doesn’t say that anything in these rumors is untrue or that the company isn’t seriously considering them. www.tamron.com