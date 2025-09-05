If you're looking for a solid kit zoom lens to strap to a Sony mirrorless camera that is both powerful, yet still lightweight and affordable, then we have great news for you. There are some awesome saving opportunities currently out there for Tamron lenses, with many being ideal options to pair with one of your favorite Sony E-mount cameras.

In our latest "Deals of the Week" roundup, here are some top deals that you should absolutely check out below.

Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD Lens for Sony E: $599

Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD Lens: $699

Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 Lens: $799

Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 Lens: $999

Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD Lens: $1,599

