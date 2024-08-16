Expand Your EVF Mounting Options for the Sony BURANO
Take a look at Bright Tangerine’s new Touche Loupe viewfinder adapter tailored to upgrade your Sony BURANO.
It’s been a while since we’ve talked about the much-hyped Sony BURANO. There isn’t necessarily anything negative about the new cinema camera from Sony as the camera appears to be doing quite well with sales and reviews.
However, with the amount of promotion that Sony put into launching the BURANO, it does feel like there’s a small BURANO-sized hole in our filmmaking hearts without hearing too much about the camera now. Luckily, for those few BURANO owners and renters, there are some new third-party add-ons being developed for your BURANO rigs.
Let’s look at the Bright Tangerine Touche Loupe viewfinder adapter which is a nice tool to expand your EVF mounting options.
Introducing the Bright Tangerine Touche Loupe Viewfinder Adapter
Designed to elevate your overall filmmaking experience with the Sony BURANO, this new viewfinder adapter uses the LeftField System and is tailored for versatility across a bunch of different shooting applications—yet with a focus on filmmaking and setup.
With this Touche Loupe shooters will be able to choose from a range of kits or simply build out their own with the wide range of accessories developed to expand the functionalities of the BURANO. With this viewfinder adapter in particular, Bright Tangerine’s offering should be able to provide a straight viewing loupe which should offer better focus and compositing elements.
It’s also a much smaller EVF option that will allow shooters to view and access the LCD screen and built-in buttons with an access port. It also has a neat hidden flap element and should help reduce any risks of burn-in from higher magnifications with the compact design.
Price and Availability
Overall this viewfinder adapter should offer a more intuitive viewing experience for the Sony BURANO, and is out and available for purchase now. Here are the full specs and price options.
- For Sony BURANO Loupe
- Maintains Access to Touchscreen
- Slide-Locking Mechanism
- Compatible with 52mm Diopters
- Flexible Rubber, Silicone
