Now that we’re looking at things with a bit more perspective, it makes sense that Nikon would make a big swing by acquiring RED Digital Cinema on the same day that the Sony BURANO begins shipping.

The cinema camera wars are about to heat up hotter than ever before, and until Nikon gets their hands deeper into RED’s sensor technology, Sony’s newest cinema flagship might end up being the leader of the pack.

Long teased and with plenty of hands-on reviews already coming out in strong favor of the BURANO, which is basically a Sony VENICE-slash-FX9 hybrid that combines the best of the high-end cinema world with the run-and-gun accessories of a high-functioning mirrorless camera, the BURANO is finally here for your multi-purpose video needs.

The Sony BURANO is Here As we’ve covered since it was first announced, the Sony BURANO has been a perfect play on behalf of Sony to go after perhaps the most growing market in the film and video industry. Small crews and solo shooters have turned from a production niche into an industry mainstay, and as such, these nimble crews need cinema camera options that can work on both big and small shoots. Designed for mobile and solo cine-style shooters, the Sony BURANO 8K Digital Cinema Camera packs up to 8.6K video capture in its compact and full-frame form. It has its own unique in-camera stabilization for both E- and PL-mount lenses, and all types of nice run-and-gun features like Fast Hybrid Autofocus and easily adjustable ND filters. According to Sony, the BURANO would be a perfect B or C cam to pair with the VENICE or VENICE 2, however, the BURANO will likely become a workhorse A-cam for a myriad of creator types as it fills almost all the gaps you’d need in commercial production.

Rent vs Buying Now that the Sony BURANO is finally here and shipping (at least, depending on where you live), it’s time to discuss the merits of purchasing or renting a camera like the BURANO. Coming in at a starting retail price of $25,000 for just the camera itself, the BURANO is far from a cheap camera when, say, compared to your mirrorless options which hover around $2-3,000 for 4K and around $5,000 for 8K options. However, as far as cinema cameras go, the BURANO is actually quite fairly priced as a step up from cameras like the Canon C300s and the Blackmagic URSA options, but nicely below the highest-end options like the VENICE and ARRI Alexas. For those high-end options, renting would always make the most sense for most crews and solo shooters. However, for small production companies looking to capitalize on having cinema cameras in-house and always available (plus able to rent out themselves too), the BURANO might be a good (but pricier) option similar to those more affordable cinema cameras. The Sony BURANO with lens Sony

Full Specs and Pricing It’s going to be up to you and your budgets and production needs. The BURANO promises to be a great camera for all types of video needs, including one-man-band productions where you can take it to shoot any number of small, quick, and easy projects, plus scalable for your bigger crewed shoots too. However, if you have been interested in the BURANO and are waiting for it to be ready to ship, here are the full specs and a purchase link to get yours today. Compact, Highly Mobile Design

Full-Frame CMOS 8.6K Sensor

16 Stops of Dynamic Range

In-Body Image Stabilization|E & PL Mount

Dual-Base 800/3200 ISO Range

Electronically Variable 0.6-21ND Filter

Phase Detection AF | Face/Eye Tracking

Full-Frame & Super35 Sensor Modes

Supports Multiple Frame Rates & Codecs

Dual CFExpress Type B Card Slots