Who doesn’t love operational stability? Repeating a trend that Sony’s been pushing out to pretty much all of its cameras over the past few months, a new firmware update is now available for the Sony a7RV (aka the Sony a7R5).

This firmware update (version 3.01) does one thing and one thing only. It “improves operational stability of the camera,” an update that isn’t a huge deal, but as is the case with all firmware updates, it’s something that we’d highly recommend that you download and install in your camera today.

After all, you wouldn’t NOT want to improve operational stability, right?

Sony a7RV Firmware Update Available on the Sony website, this latest firmware update is quite easy to find, download, and install. Keep in mind, though, that you can also download the software update using Sony’s Creators’ App , which is available in the App Store and Google Play. Here’s the full list of benefits and improvements: Improves the operational stability of the camera To download and install manually, follow the steps outlined on Sony’s firmware update page for the camera here .