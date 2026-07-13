If you’re a Sony VENICE 2 owner or regular user, you probably already have exciting days quite often, but today might be a bit extra exciting as Sony has announced a new firmware update for the VENICE 2 that is set to add some improvements as well as a pretty interesting new preset look option for monitoring.

Let’s look at the new Sony VENICE 2 firmware update (version 5.00) and explore what new and improved usability, operability, and functionality have been added to the high-end cinema camera.

Sony VENICE 2 Firmware Update So, the big news here is that the VENICE 2 is getting notable improvements, including a new SDI output format and usability enhancements for the CNA-2 Camera Control Network Adapter. There are also improvements to the visibility of the “Out of Range” text in the moiré alert level display under In-Camera VFX mode, as well as improved brightness control of the Bubble gauge marking to enhance monitor visibility. However, the biggest news to most here will be the new “Signature” Preset Look option for monitoring, which has been added. This new “Signature” Preset Look is a monitoring preset that will allow shooters to view images with more natural colors and a wider dynamic range and should, overall, improve the shooting experience.